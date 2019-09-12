Breakfast with the Ducks
set for Wednesday
LAGRANGE — The public is invited to Maple Wood Nature Center Wednesday from 8:30 – 10 a.m. for a look at ducks and geese just in time for fall migration.
Those attending can check out a feather under a microscope and experiment with different beak tools.
Naturalist Leslie Arnold will discuss the special features of waterfowl compared to other birds. Doughnuts and hot beverages will be provided while supplies last. Nature lovers of all ages are invited, including beginner bird watchers.
If the weather is nice, the group will take a short stroll to look at wood duck habitat. Maple Wood Nature Center is located at 4550 E. 100 South, LaGrange. For more information, contact Arnold at 260-854-2225, or larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
College application fees to be waived
GOSHEN — During Indiana College GO! Application Week, Sept. 23-27, Goshen College will waive application fees for all Indiana seniors.
College Application Week is part of Learn More Indiana’s annual College GO! campaign, an annual educational campaign that aims to encourage students of all ages to plan for college, and for high school seniors to apply to college. Led by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, Learn More Indiana is a partnership of state and local organizations working to help students of all ages succeed in school, complete college and connect to careers.
According to its website, Learn More Indiana’s mission is to “help Hoosier students of all ages plan, prepare and pay for college completion and career success through effective communications and outreach efforts.”
Find out more about applying to Goshen College at goshen.edu/admission.
Registration underway for fall holiday program
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Extension Homemakers will host “Be Creative and Repurpose” from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 12 in the Home and Family Arts Building, located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds. Each participant will receive a booklet with all of the instructions and recipes. The cost is $10 per person, payable at the door.
The program begins with sharing ideas from the fall season. Homemakers will demonstrate various fall crafts including blue jean centerpieces, acrylic wind catchers, canning ring pumpkins, altered books, crayon stars and garden art. There will be a food segment of the program on how to make Cowboy Caviar and other healthy fall foods.
Committee members organizing the event are Kimberly McCreary, Joellen Allison, Sandy Bartoe, Lucy Bontrager, Barb Geiger, Brenda Houser, Ramona Huber, Cathy Mabie, Beth Phillips, Linda Weybright and Extension Educator Mary Ann Lienhart-Cross.
Advance registration is requested by calling the Purdue Extension Elkhart County Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all Purdue University programs are open to the general public. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate should contact Lienhart-Cross at the number above by Sept. 30.
Sign language classes to be offered
GOSHEN — American sign language classes will be offered at Pleasant View Church in partnership with the Deaf Community Fellowship of Goshen Monday evenings, Sept. 23 – Nov. 25 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Cost is $50 and includes all materials.
Instructor Sheila Yoder is a nationally certified interpreter through the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf. Advance registration is required by contacting ydrsheila@aol.com. Payment received on the first night of class. The church is located at 58529 C.R. 23, Goshen.
Fall lecture, book discussion on spies
MIDDELBURY — The theme for Middlebury Community Public Library’s Let’s Talk About It fall lecture and book discussion series is “Spies: Heroes or Villains?”
The talk will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 14. Goshen College’s Judith Davis will lecture on “Mati Hari’s Last Dance” by Michelle Moran. Those interested should register at the front desk to pick up a copy of the book.
