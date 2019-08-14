NAPPANEE
Boys & Girls Clubhouse a top finalist
Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County’s Nappanee Clubhouse is a top finalist to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm, and the public can help them win by voting.
Voting started Wednesday for U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address. People can vote for Boys & Girls Club of Nappanee by following this link: http://bit.ly/BGCVote.
The general site is www.neighborhoodassist.com.
The club has until Aug. 23 at 11: 59:59 p.m. to rally votes and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day. On Sept. 25, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com, and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.
Open to youth ages 6 to 18 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Nappanee provides access to academic assistance and enrichment, internet access, career exploration, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) programs, arts programs, and leadership opportunities, according to club officials.
The $25,000 will meet these needs by ensuring the youth of Nappanee have access to up to date equipment, supplies and materials.
The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions.
GOSHEN
Jefferson Street closed
Jefferson Street is closed this week between Third Street and River Race Drive for the safety of the public. HRP Construction will stage construction equipment and materials north of Jefferson Street, requiring equipment to travel north and south across Jefferson Street as a new parking lot is constructed to the south.
The west southbound lane of Third Street will also be restricted during the first several weeks to remove an existing drive approach and install new curb and sidewalk, city officials said.
The Jefferson Street closure will last until the new parking lot is complete or Oct. 15, whichever comes first. The west southbound lane restriction will go through Aug. 23.
CLUB NEWS
JEFFERSON EXTENSION HOMEMAKERS
Date/location: Aug. 7, Middlebury Community Public Library
Recognition: President and hostess Jeannine Martin, Pledge of Allegiance, club creed and Positve Thought, Helpful Hint & Dates to Remember; Marelda Doss, roll call and minutes; JoAnn Fisher, treasurer’s report.
Speaker/business: The group discussed its July outing on Lake Webster, riding the Dixie Queen. Coins for Friendship and Nickles for Leadership were collected. Members filled out membership papers for the 2019-2020 year. Doss will take them to the Extension office. Calendar sheets with monthly activity dates were also passed out. Members filled out our new yearbooks for 2019-2020.
Upcoming: The next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at Doss’ home.
SHIPSHEWANA
Council on Aging Senior Expo Oct. 8
On Oct. 8, the 2019 LaGrange County Council on Aging Senior Expo will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Michiana Event Center, 455 E. Farver St.
For more information, visit the LaGrange County Council on Aging website at www.lagrangecoa.org.
GOSHEN
Senior bingo to be played at Fairview Grange
Senior bingo, for people ages 55 and older, will be played on the first, third and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Bingo play is free, with doors opening at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served on site at 11:30 a.m. and is also free.
Coffee, punch and snacks will be served prior to bingo, which begins at 10 a.m. Attendees can also take their own snacks to share. Anyone who has items that are in good shape and would like to donate them to the bingo prize table can do so.
