ROME CITY
Boating restrictions lifted on West Lakes Chain
The emergency order restricting motorized watercraft to idle speed on the West Lakes Chain in Noble County has been rescinded. Normal boating operations may resume, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The West Lakes Chain consists of Jones, Steinberger, Tamarack and Waldron lakes.
INDIANA
Powerball ticket will expire today
Two Powerball tickets purchased in February are set to expire.
A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket purchased in LaPorte at Family Express located at 515 J St., for the Feb. 2 drawing expires at 5 p.m. today. The Feb. 2 winning numbers are: 10-17-18-43-65 and the Powerball number is 13.
A second $50,000 winning Powerball ticket purchased in Indianapolis at Pike Food Center located at 9605 Pendleton Pike, for the Feb. 9 drawing expires at 5 p.m. Aug. 8. The Feb. 9 winning numbers are: 1-2-3-7-39 and the Powerball number is 25.
All Hoosier Lottery draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.
The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial adviser and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
SHIPSHEWANA
Habitat auction Friday
LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity’s annual auction will take place Friday at Shipshewana Auction Barn.
Attendees will find locally crafted furniture, a garden of quilts, a new buggy, a haystack dinner topped with melted cheese, ice cream, 4-H beef and pork, bake sale, tools, the gift certificate board and many miscellaneous items.
New this year is the starting time will be a bit later than in the past — 4 p.m. And, this year, for the first time, the food will all be served in the auction barn. This year, patrons will not have to leave the auction to fill up on dinner and pie. And, they can keep their eyes on that bedroom suite or that board of directors’ quilt that they wish to bid on.
“We’ll all be under one roof,” according to executive director, Joh Sisson. For further information, log on to http://lagrangehabitat.org/auction/ or https://www.facebook.com/LagrangeCountyHabitatforHumanity/.
ELKHART
REAL Services needs volunteers
REAL Services is in need of more volunteers to deliver meals to Elkhart seniors and homebound residents. Meals are picked up daily from the kitchen at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2715 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart. Delivery routes typically take one to two hours and must be delivered by 1 p.m. Volunteers can sign up for one day per week or more.
Anyone interested in volunteering should contact the REAL Services Volunteer Department by calling 574-284-7138. For more information, visit www.realservices.org.
ELKHART
EGH’s Wheels program needs volunteers
Elkhart General Hospital provides Meals on Wheels to many of the community’s elderly and homebound citizens. The Meals on Wheels program depends on volunteers to deliver meals.
The program is in need of drivers who are willing to set aside about two hours of their time to provide not only a hot meal, but also much needed daily social contact to the community’s homebound citizens, EGH officials said.
The hospital provides all Meals on Wheels volunteers with a $4.50 meal to be used at its cafeteria or bistro and gas cards will be provided. Volunteers do not have to commit to drive a route every week.
Those interested in volunteering as a driver or who would like more information should call the Meals on Wheels office at 523-3399.
