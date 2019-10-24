Board of public works meeting rescheduled
GOSHEN — Due to the Veterans Day holiday on Nov. 11, the Board of Public Works and Safety and Stormwater meeting has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 12.
The meeting will be held in council chambers at the police and court building located at 111 E. Jefferson St.
Meetings will resume their regular schedule at 2 p.m. Nov. 18.
Walorski to host Medicare 101 session
ELKHART — U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-2nd District, announced her office will host an additional Medicare 101 educational session to give Hoosiers who were unable to attend earlier sessions the opportunity to learn the basics about the Medicare program, including enrollment, and have their questions answered by experts.
The event will take place from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Elkhart Public Library, Room 1, 300 S. Second St.
“Medicare is a sacred commitment we have made to our seniors, and part of keeping that promise is providing Hoosiers the information and assistance they need to secure the benefits they deserve,” Walorski said. “I encourage all 2nd District Hoosiers who are at or near retirement age — or who are caregivers for Medicare beneficiaries — to attend.”
A caseworker from Walorski’s office and a Medicare specialist from Indiana’s State Health Insurance Program will present information about the basics of Medicare and answer constituents’ questions. Medicare’s annual open enrollment began Oct. 15, and the session will allow current Medicare beneficiaries and those approaching Medicare age to learn more about the program. Walorski’s office held several Medicare 101 events throughout Indiana’s 2nd District earlier this month.
Girls on the Run Michiana coaching opportunities available
Girls on the Run Michiana’s spring coach registration is now open. The activity-based, youth development program is aimed at inspiring girls in third through eighth grades to be joyful, healthy and confident, according to information provided by the group.
The 10-week program incorporates running to teach critical life skills, encourage personal development and foster team building and community service. Volunteer coaches utilize a curriculum to engage teams of girls in interactive lessons. Teams meet twice a week for 75-90 minutes and the program culminates with all teams participating in a 5K celebratory event.
Girls on the Run Michiana currently serves girls at more than 55 sites in St. Joseph, Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Volunteers provide critical leadership and the non-profit organization is currently seeking coaches to facilitate the program with small teams of eight to 15 girls.
“I love being a GOTR coach because it strengthens the relationship with my students and school community at Swanson Elementary,” coach Rachel Raska Selle said. “I have made lasting friendships with coaches and have the best memories from practice to 5K day. Seeing girls learn how to set goals, work toward those goals and then achieve them is truly beautiful.”
Coaches do not need to be runners but are required to be a minimum of 18 years old to serve as an assistant or 21 years old to serve as a head coach. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check and attend a training session.
For more information about coaching and Girls on the Run Michiana, visit www.girlsontherunmichiana.org/coach.
