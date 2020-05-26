BMV extends hours for primary election day
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced today branches will extend hours of operation for the primary election. Branches will be open this coming Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to issue ID cards and driver’s licenses to be used for identification at a polling place. Appointments are not required for these two days of operation, but service is limited.
Under Indiana state law, BMV branches are open to the public for extended hours on Election Day and the day before Election Day. To meet the requirements of this law the BMV will not require appointments for Hoosiers needing an ID for voting purposes. During this extended period of operation, service offerings are limited to new, amended, renewed, or replacement ID and driver’s license for voting purposes. All other BMV services are not available those two days. Appointments will resume June 3 and will be required for all transactions. Appointments can be scheduled here: https://www.in.gov/bmv/2405.htm.
For the safety of BMV customers and employees CDC guidelines have been implemented for all BMV related business:
• All customers and employees should leave 6 feet of space between themselves and others
• Hands should be washed and sanitized frequently
• Masks are required for customer-facing employees and are strongly recommended for customers
• Lobby chairs will be positioned at least 6 feet apart
• The number of customers permitted in the branch at one time will vary by location. Once the permitted number is reached, the next customer will be asked to wait outside. Sidewalks will be marked as necessary with appropriate spacing.
• Frequently touched items will be cleaned with disinfectant wipes between each customer
• Plexiglas barriers will be cleaned a minimum of twice a day
• All branches will be cleaned the Monday and Tuesday evenings.
People who hold a driver’s license or ID card that has expired after the last General Election (Nov. 6, 2018) may use the expired card as proof of identification for voting purposes.
Visit IN.gov/BMV for more information on election hours and a complete list of branches.
Goshen College to offer summer online courses
GOSHEN — Goshen College will be offering a variety of online summer undergraduate courses, starting June 15 and running through July 31. Courses are available to anyone with a high school diploma, and may be taken for credit toward a college degree or noncredit.
“These affordable summer courses are designed to be flexible toward students’ needs,” said Dr. Ann Vendrely, vice president of academic affairs and academic dean. “People who want to get a head start on earning credits toward their degree or just want to take a class for personal or professional development should consider these courses.”
Students who receive regular college credit for these courses may transfer those credits to other colleges and universities, or use them toward any Goshen College degree.
The cost for summer online courses is $460 per credit hour, with registration due June 1.
Classes include:
• Medical Terminology (1 credit hour)
• Roots of Environmental Crisis (3 credit hours)
• Engaging the Bible (3 credit hours)
• Communication Across Cultures (3 credit hours)
• Global Issues: Gender in a Global Context (3 credit hours)
• Transforming Conflict and Violence (3 credit hours)
• Statistics in Research (3 credit hours)
• Human Behavior (3 credit hours)
Learn more at goshen.edu/online.
