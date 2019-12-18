BMV announces holiday hours
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday in observance of the Christmas holiday. Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours Dec. 26.
In addition, branches will be closed Jan. 1 in observance of the New Year’s holiday. All branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours beginning Jan. 2.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, visit IN.gov/BMV.
Middlebury church holding candlelight service
MIDDLEBURY — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 708 W. Wayne St., will have a candlelight service at 11 p.m. Christmas Eve.
The service will feature music, carols, Holy Communion and God’s Word. The featured soloist will be Stephanie Berry of New York City.
All are welcome and invited to attend.
For more information, call 574-825-2280.
Final fruit sales offered this weekend
LIGONIER — The Ligonier Lions Club is down to its final weekend of fruit sales from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The club still has 80 boxes of oranges and three boxes of grapefruit. The cost is $20 per box of oranges and $15 per box of grapefruit.
For updated information and possible sales after this weekend, contact Harlan Hite at 260-894-3050 after 2 p.m.
Trails board nominations, grant applications sought
The DNR is seeking nominations for five openings on the state’s Indiana Trails Advisory Board. The openings are for representatives of the following trail-user groups: environmental groups, hikers, mountain bikers, trail support groups, and users with disabilities. Nominations will be accepted by the DNR Division of Outdoor Recreation through Dec. 30.
Nominees should be involved with a regional or statewide organization, club or association related to the trail-user group they would represent. Selected board members would serve a three-year term starting March 1 and attend quarterly meetings. TAB meetings are on the first Thursday of March, June, September and December. All meetings start at 3 p.m. local time, with locations varying throughout the state.
The 15-member voluntary TAB advises DNR Director Cameron F. Clark on trails-related issues. Members are also encouraged to report any news from their respective user groups to the board as well as share pertinent trail information with their constituents.
Having the TAB is required for Indiana to receive funding from the Recreational Trails Program through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration. The state annually distributes $1.2 million in RTP grant funding to acquire and develop trails for both motorized and non-motorized trail use.
Units of governments and 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations are eligible to apply for RTP funds. Applicants for RTP funds for their trail projects may request between $50,000 and $250,000, which is an increased maximum from the previous year. All applicants must provide a 20% match to be eligible. Grant applications for RTP funding are due to the DNR Division of Outdoor Recreation by March 1.
To learn more about the Indiana Trails Advisory Board and nomination information, see dnr.IN.gov/outdoor/4094.htm.
For more information about the Recreational Trails Program, including how to apply, visit dnr.IN.gov/outdoor/4101.htm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.