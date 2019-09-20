'Biography of the Bible' next LLI class
GOSHEN — Signup is taking place for the Lifelong Learning Institute of Elkhart County’s next class, “A Biography of the Bible.” The presenter will be Paul Keim.
The class will meet in Jennings Auditorium — Greencroft Goshen Community Center from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 3, 8 and 10.
Cost is $20 for members, $40 for non-members.
To register, go to the LLI website at www.life-learn.org or call 574-535-7566 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. or go to the box office at Goshen College Music Center during those same hours.
A synopsis of the course reads many assume that the current form and content of the Bible has been stable and unchanging over the millennia. But not only does the Bible appear in many different modern versions and editions, it has undergone centuries of composition, compilation, translation, editing, canonization and production. This course will trace the story of the Bible, starting with the extensive variety of contemporary editions, to its ancient origins.
Keim is professor of Bible, religion and classical languages at Goshen College. He received his Master of Divinity in theological studies from the Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary in Elkhart. After completing several years of service and study with the Mennonite Central Committee in Poland and England, he went on to Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he received a doctoral degree in near Eastern languages and civilizations.
Goshen College application fees waived
GOSHEN — During Indiana College GO! Week, Wednesday through Sept. 27, Goshen College will waive application fees for all Indiana high school seniors who apply during that week.
College Application Week is part of Learn More Indiana’s College GO! campaign, an annual educational campaign that aims to encourage students of all ages to plan for college, and for high school seniors to apply to college.
Students can start their application to GC now at goshen.edu/apply.
GHS to host college fair
GOSHEN — Goshen High School College Fair will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 30 at Goshen High School's cafeteria. More than 65 colleges will be present.
Governor appoints Syracuse men to board
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb recently appointed two Syracuse men to the Turkey Creek Regional Sewer District Board of Trustees.
Their terms will expire July 31, 2022.
Appointed were:
• Rex Heil, a sales associate with Todd Realty.
• James Young, former field instructor for Matco Tools.
Redevelopment group to meet
MILFORD — Milford Redevelopment Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at Milford Town Hall, 121 S. Main St..
CLUB NEWS
Jefferson Extension Homemakers Club
MIDDLEBURY — Date: Sept. 4
Recognition: President Jeannine Martin, Pledge of Allegiance, club creed, positive thought, helpful hint and dates to remember; Marelda Doss, roll call; JoAnn Fisher, treasurer's report.
Lesson: "What's the Buzz about Bees and Honey?"
Business: The annual white elephant auction was held, with items provided by members. Some of the items were, a homemade pie, home-canned vegetables, garden produce, books, clothes, jewelry and more. The club made around $40 from the auction.
Upcoming: The Oct. 2 1:30 p.m. meeting will be at the Middlebury Public Library, with JoAnn Fisher serving as hostess.
Nappanee library board to meet
NAPPANEE — The Board of Trustees of the Nappanee Public Library will meet in special session at 7 a.m. Thursday to adopt the proposed 2020 budget. A regular session will follow immediately in the library at 157 N. Main St. The public is invited to attend both sessions.
Elkhart City Council to meet
ELKHART — There will be a special executive session meeting of the Common Council of the city of Elkhart at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 229 S. Second St.
The meeting, which is closed to the public, will concern collective bargaining.
Council to host budget workshop
SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Town Council will host a budget workshop at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Roger D. Yoder Council Room at Shipshewana Town Hall, 345 N. Morton St.
