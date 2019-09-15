Bethel University to host free college fair
MISHAWAKA — Bethel University will host more than 30 Christian colleges for the annual South Bend/Mishawaka Christian College Fair Sept. 23 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., in the Wiekamp Athletic Center, 1001 Bethel Circle. High school, junior high and junior college students and parents are invited to attend.
Christian college representatives will be available to answer questions and discuss options for those interested in a four-year institution. Financial aid seminars will also be conducted on how a college education can be affordable.
Financial aid staff will be at the fair to assist students and families with requesting their Federal Student Aid ID, a code needed in order to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA is used to determine a student’s eligibility for federal aid and many colleges also use it to distribute institutional aid. Families can file as early as Oct. 1 for the 2020-21 academic year.
This free event is sponsored by the North American Coalition of Christian Admissions Professionals and is open to the public. For more information or for a list of colleges attending, visit MyBlueprintStory.com or call 574-807-7600.
Riverview to celebrate this week
ELKHART — Riverview Adult Day Health Center (Riverview ADHC) will celebrate National Adult Day Center Week this week, through Sept. 21. The focus of the week, Riverview officials said, is to turn a spotlight on caregiving and to celebrate caregivers.
During the week Riverview ADHC will have some special activities with their guests honoring caregivers. Executive Director, Nicole Hardy-Pagels said, “The public is welcome to visit the newly renovated center especially during this week. We are also offering a free half-day of services to caregivers who call and schedule a tour during this week.”
Tuesday will be when Riverview ADHC’s monthly Caregivers Support Group meets, starting at 10 a.m. and is open to everyone.
This week has been celebrated annually since it was proclaimed Sept. 27, 1983, by former President Ronald Reagan. The third complete week of September is set aside to raise awareness of the availability of adult day programs nationwide, Riverview officials said.
Riverview Adult Day Health Center serves seniors and special needs adults in the area who cannot be safely left alone, who demonstrate a decline in cognitive functioning or who need socialization and to connect more with others. They offer respite for caregivers and help individuals to continue to live at home. A certified program director plans out the center’s daily activities and events that include Wii bowling, brain games, visits from the Potawatomi Zoo, the Elkhart Public Library and more.
Riverview ADHC is a healthcare-based center. They have a full-time nursing staff and a contracted social worker. Different therapies come on-site, such as physical and occupational as requested by families. Staff also acts as a liaison between guest/caregiver and physician or other health professionals.
Riverview ADHC accepts veterans benefits, Medicaid waiver, and the Choice Program. They are accredited by the Indiana Association of Adult Day Services. Hours of operations are Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.–5 p.m. For more information, call 574-293-6886 or visit www.radhc.org.
Public invited to Goshen VFW events
GOSHEN — Goshen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invites the public to several events this week.
On Tuesday, $2 burgers will be served from 4-8 p.m.
On Wednesday, the meatloaf special is available or diners can order from the menu.
On Friday, broasted chicken will be served from 5-7 p.m. At 7 p.m., karaoke and bingo will begin.
On Saturday, lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.