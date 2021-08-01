Cornhole Tournament set for Friday
GOSHEN – The fourth annual Cornhole Tournament returns to downtown Goshen for the August First Fridays celebration this week.
The theme for the month is CornFest, and pre-registration closes on Thursday, according to a news release.
Competition will take place in the 100 block of S. Main St. In addition to the tournament there will be food, games, a mechanical bull, a fashion show, and a free performance by Los Ortega on the First Fridays stage.
For more information about this and other upcoming local events, visit DowntownGoshen.org.
Lakeland School Board to meet Tuesday
LAGRANGE – The Lakeland School Corporation Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the corporation office at 0825 E 075 N in LaGrange.
This meeting is a meeting of the School Board in public for the purpose of conducting the school corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting, according to a news release. There will be time for public participation as indicated on the agenda.
Family night hike set for Tuesday
ALBION – A family night hike will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center and Farmstead Site at 2152 S 425 W in Albion.
The cost is $3.50 per child, and $5 per adult.
Library book sale runs through this week
BREMEN – The Friends of the Library Book Sale will take place at the Bremen Public Library, 304 N. Jackson St., this week through Friday during regular library hours.
All items are priced at $0.50. There will also be a special $1 fill-a-bag sale on Thursday and Friday.
Booth Brothers, Guardians to perform at Grace College
WINONA LAKE – The Booth Brothers and The Guardians will perform at Winona Heritage Room, 901 Park Ave., in Winona Lake at 6 p.m. Aug. 21.
The event is hosted By Northern Lakes Gospel Promotions https://nlgpromos.com/
The No Name Quartet will kick off the evening.
Tickets are available at iTickets.com or by calling 1-800-965-9324. Artist Circle Tickets are sold out, and general admission tickets are remaining for $25, all tickets will be $5 more if purchased at the door (cash only).
To learn more visit Northern Lakes Gospel Promotions Concerts on Facebook.
