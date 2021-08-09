Medicare Monday event this evening
GOSHEN – A Medicare Monday informational event, provided through The Good of Goshen, will take place this evening online at 6:30 p.m.
For more information and to register visit https://live-timely-lb7bfq43bc.time.ly/event/medicare-monday-6/.
Wawasee school board to meet Tuesday
SYRACUSE – Wawasee Community School Corporation Board of Trustees will host its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at Wawasee High School Warrior Room, #1 Warrior Path, Bldg. 1, Syracuse.
Book club, workshop preps, other events coming up at Syracuse Public Library
SYRACUSE – The Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St., has announced the following activities for the week of Aug. 16-21.
Adult Book Club – The adult book club will meet virtually and in person the week of Aug. 16 to discuss “Lover’s Knot” by Emilie Richards. Contact Becky Brower at (574) 457-3022 or by email at bbrower@syracuse.lib.in.us to receive a Zoom invitation for the 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, discussion.
An in-person discussion will be in the downstairs meeting room at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.
Copies of “Lover’s Knot” will be available at the library through the end of the month. Digital copies are also available through Hoopla.
The Workshop Preps For Open Mic – The Workshop, an adult writing group, will share pieces during its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Aug. 21. This is in preparation for the return of open mic night at 6 p.m., Aug. 27, in the library’s downstairs meeting room.
Pollinator Club Changes Date – The Pollinator Club’s August meeting will now take place at noon Aug. 26. The group will practice identifying bees, wasps and flies during a visit to the WACF Between-the-Lakes Preserve. Email bbrower@syracuse.lib.in.us, to be added to the group’s mailing list. This will allow for the notification of any cancelations or carpooling arrangements.
To learn more visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us.
Ligonier Board of Zoning Appeals to meet Aug. 23
LIGONIER – The City of Ligonier Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 6 p.m., Aug. 23, in the City Council Chambers located at 301 S. Cavin St.
The purpose of the meeting will be to consider applications for variance to the zoning ordinance and conducting other such business as may come before the board, according to a news release.
