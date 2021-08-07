‘Meet Me on Island Park’ this evening
ELKHART — “Meet Me on Island Park” will take place from 5 to 9 p.m., today, at Island Park, located at Main and Sycamore Streets.
The event will feature live music by Memphis Underground, food, drinks, kids activities, and vendors focused on sustainability, according to a news release.
There will be entertainment in the Kids Area with booths and activities and a live entertainment program by Indiana Wild at 7 p.m. Local businesses, vendors, organizations, and artists will put on exhibits showcasing sustainability initiatives, products, services, art, and others. In addition, a silent auction and raffle will feature a variety of items, donated by local businesses.
Bike Elkhart will be providing a bike valet at the event. Visitors can ride their bike to the event, receive a free raffle ticket, and Bike Elkhart will look after their bike for them during the event. The valet will be located by the main entrance off Sycamore St.
Admission is $5 per family. For more information call the EEC at (574) 293-5070 or go to www.elkhartindiana.org/islandpark.
Manchester University to require face masks
NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University has notified students, faculty and staff that, based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is now requiring masks for everyone on its campuses, regardless of vaccination status, except when they are outdoors, in their own office or residence hall room, or while eating.
The university urges all members of the Manchester University to be vaccinated, according to a news release. On-campus vaccination clinics will be offered at the North Manchester campus, from 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 24 and 31.
Milford Public Library ready for new school year
MILFORD — With the new school year approaching, staff members at the Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St., are available to help students locate materials, understand digital services, and more.
Students age 6 and older attending Wawasee schools or living in VanBuren/East Jefferson Townships can get a free library card, according to a library news release. This gives students access to more than 100 Indiana Evergreen libraries, as well as ebook and audiobook lending service OverDrive.
Those preparing for higher education can consult the library’s practice test books for the SAT, ACT, GRE, GED, nursing school entrance, and Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery exams. The newest version of these books require a deposit that will be given back when the book is returned. Books pertaining to scholarships, career selection and college prep, which can help students figure out their next step, are also available.
To learn more visit www.milford.lib.in.us.
