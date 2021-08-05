Elkhart celebrates National Farmers Market Week
ELKHART — The Elkhart Farmers Market will be taking part in National Farmers Market Week Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Kardzhali Park, 303 Nibco Pkwy, in downtown, according to a news release.
This week’s market will feature music by Don Savoie from 10 a.m. to noon. In addition The Soap Maven will be demonstrating “Behemoth Bubbles,” which allow kids (and adults) to chase down 4-foot-bubbles.
Kids activities will be available throughout the market, as well as door prizes featuring handcrafted items from the market vendors.
The market will continue to feature produce vendors that partner with WIC as well as many local artisanal and unique vendors featuring vegetables and fruit, eggs, meat, baked goods, house plants, greeting cards, apparel and others.
Contact the Parks Department for more information at (574) 295-7275 or email them at elkhartparks@coei.org
Heart City Health to host Annual HealthFest
ELKHART — Heart City Health’s will host the annual HealthFest, a free health fair for community members, from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 14.
The event will take place at Heart City Health at 236 Simpson Ave., according to a news release. The event will be in honor of National Health Center Week.
There will be free food, raffle prizes, giveaways, and family-friendly activities.
In addition, health screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar, body mass index, vision screenings will be available, and approximately 20 local organizations will be represented.
For the entire agenda, visit www.heartcityhealth.org/national-health-center-week-2021-healthfest.
Annual Health Fair and Back2School event coming
ELKHART — The Minority Health Coalition will host its annual Health Fair and Back2School event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21.
The event will take place at the Tolson Center, 1320 Benham Ave., according to a news release. Services will be available for both adults and youth.
The Pfizer COVID vaccine will be offered. Children aged 12 to 17 must be accompanied by an adult. Vaccine parking is located at Elkhart Housing Authority Parking Lot nearby at 1396 Benham Ave.
Parents must be present with their child, and services will be on a first-come, first-served.
For more information, contact the the Minority Health Coalition (574) 522-0128 or at elkmhc@gmail.com.
