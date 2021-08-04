Walk-in COVID vaccination site at Goshen Theater Friday
GOSHEN — Goshen Health and Center for Healing and Hope will host a free walk-in COVID vaccination site at this week’s First Friday, in the Goshen Theater lobby, 216 S. Main St., from 5 to 9 p.m.
No appointment is needed, ID is required, and ages 18 and older are eligible.
Autumn Grey to perform at Dallas Lake Park
WOLCOTTVILLE — Autumn Grey will perform at Dallas Lake Park in LaGrange County Aug. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Autumn Grey is an acoustic rock trio that plays classic rock tunes as well as songs from the 1960s to present day. The band specializes in three-part harmonies.
The concert will be at Sweetgum Shelter, and those attending may take picnic meals and lawn chairs. There is a $5 gate entrance admission per vehicle.
Dallas Lake Park is located at 0505 W. 700 South. For more information, contact the Park office at (260) 854-2225.
‘Coffee on the Piazza’ is Saturday
ELKHART — “Coffee on the Piazza” will take place Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Ruthmere Museum, 302 E. Beardsley Ave.
Featured will be Rise’ n Roll pasties, free coffee, yoga from The Awakening Realm and the music of Mike Nyhuis.
Guided tours of Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House are offered Tuesday through Saturday on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information call (574) 264-0330 or visit www.ruthmere.org.
Election equipment on display at state fair
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers can register to vote and see voting equipment on Thursdays at the secretary of state’s booth at the Indiana State Fair.
Each Thursday of the fair the secretary of state’s main booth will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to a news release.
Secretary of State Holli Sullivan wants to remind Hoosiers that:
• Voting equipment is never connected to the internet
• Equipment is publicly tested by a bi-partisan county election board and certified by an independent group from Ball State University before each election
• A bipartisan team counts every vote securely, and the independent Ball State University program conducts audits of the results after each election
Fairgoers will be able to ask staff about other services the secretary of state’s office provides, including helping Hoosiers start businesses through the state’s one-stop resource for registering and managing a business — INBiz — and protecting Hoosiers’ financially through the securities division.
The booth will be on State Fair Boulevard, North of 38th Street from Gate 1, located between the West Pavilion and the Indiana Arts Building.
For more information visit www.in.gov/sos/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.