Fairfield schools to host public hearing Tuesday
GOSHEN – A public hearing is scheduled at 3:40 p.m., Tuesday, at the Fairfield Community Schools administration building, 67240 C.R. 31.
The hearing will be held prior to formal bargaining. The board will not be in attendance.
Milford Public Library reminds readers of Library Card Sign-up Month
MILFORD – September is Library Card Sign-up Month. Visit www.milford.lib.in.us or stop in to the Milford Public Library at 101 N. Main St. to obtain a library card, learn how to access books, eBook’s, movies, magazines and more.
Visit the American Library Association’s website at www.ala.org/conferenceevents/celebrationweek/card to learn more.
Knitting club will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the teen area of the library. Bring your own supplies. The knitting club welcomes new members, and no sign up is required so come for one session or many.
You may work on a solo project or talk to other members about creating a group project. All experience levels are welcome. No library card is needed to participate.
The library will be closed on Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day. It will re-open at Sept. 7 at 10 a.m.
Items may be returned in the drop boxes located on either side of the Catherine St. entrance doors.
Wawasee school trustees to host executive session Tuesday
WAWASEE – The Wawasee Community School Corporation Board of Trustees will meet in executive session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The session will take place at the Wawasee High School Warrior Room, #1 Warrior Path, Building #1.
Agenda items include a budget workshop, a superintendent’s report, and the re-adoption of a teacher appreciation grant.
Search underway for missing Middletown man at Geist Reservoir
HAMILTON COUNTY – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Middletown man went missing in the water at Geist Reservoir.
Yesterday at approximately 6:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to Geist Reservoir near the 11000 block of Olio Road for a person missing in the water, according to an Indiana Department of Natural Resources news release.
Initial investigation showed that Jeremy Skittrall, 45, entered the water from his boat and never resurfaced.
Multiple agencies responded and began search efforts utilizing sonar and divers.
Search operations were suspended at 11 p.m. and have resumed this morning.
This incident is still under investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available, the release said.
