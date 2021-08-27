Concord schools trustees to hold executive session
ELKHART — The Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet in executive session Monday at 5 p.m. at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way.
The purpose of the meeting is to train board members with an outside consultant about the role of the members as public officials, according to a news release.
Annual Dahlia show set for Sept. 4-5
SHIPSHEWANA — The Elkhart Dahlia Society will hold its 66th annual show Sept. 4-5 at the Farmstead Event Pavilion, 368 S. Van Buren St.
The dahlia show is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m., Sept. 4, and Sept. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale of show dahlias to the public will take place Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., and possibly Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Exhibiters of dahlias will be from Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, and possibly Ohio and Wisconsin, according to a news release.
EDS members in green aprons or EDS shirts will be available to answer questions about raising dahlias.
No trolley service Labor Day
ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley fixed route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service will not operate in Elkhart or Goshen Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day.
Regular service will resume Sept. 7.
In addition, the Interurban Trolley information office will be closed Sept. 3, but the ADA Dispatch office will remain open as normal on that day, according to a news release
ADA Access riders must schedule transportation for Sept. 7, by Sept. 3, at 4 p.m.
The Interurban Trolley still requires facemasks to be properly worn by all passengers and transit operators over their nose and mouth while aboard the Interurban Trolley or ADA Access Van. The only exemptions to this are children under the age of 2, and those with medical exemptions in possession of a signed doctor’s note. These masks requirements are because the Interurban Trolley, as a public transit operator, is subject to the Federal mask requirements from the Center for Disease Control and the Transportation Security Administration, the release said.
Passengers who do not comply with this mask mandate while riding the Interurban Trolley are subject to civil penalties, including fines starting at $250, from the Transportation Security Administration. Wearing masks will protect transit operators and passengers while helping to control the transmission of COVID-19. These requirements are currently scheduled to remain in effect until Jan. 18, 2022.
Transit information can be obtained by calling the Michiana Area Council of Governments at (574) 674-8894 or at www.interurbantrolley.com.
