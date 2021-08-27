Labor Day toy show set for Sept. 6
GOSHEN — The Michiana Farm Toy Collector’s Club is sponsoring its 33rd annual Labor Day Toy Show Sept. 6 at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds, 7746 C.R 34.
The show will open at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m., according to a news release. Admission to the show is $4 for those age 12 and older.
The show will feature more than 200 tables of farm toys, trucks, cars and construction items for sale and on display. Various hand-built toys and farm and truck layouts will be on display at the show in addition to many items for sale. The show will be in Building A at the fairgrounds.
The Michiana Farm Toy Collector’s Club was organized in 1988 to promote the hobby of collecting diecast trucks, farm toys and cars, the release said.
Library to celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month
NAPPANEE — In honor of September as National Library Card Sign-up Month, the Nappanee Public Library, 157 North Main St., will offer a special edition centennial card that will only be available while supplies last.
The centennial card commemorates important dates in NPL history, such as the day the library opened, when NPL won the John Cotton Dana Award, and when the Evelyn Lehman Culp Heritage Collection moved into the Nappanee Center.
New cardholders may choose the centennial edition card from several card designs. Exchange your current NPL card for a centennial edition card at no charge.
Teens and adults that sign up or renew their NPL library card in September will be entered to win a $10 gift card to Rocket Science Ice Cream. Kids age 5-11 who sign up for a new library card in September will be featured on the library’s wall of fame with their new library card.
To learn more visit nappaneelibrary.org.
Events set for today, Saturday at VFW
GOSHEN — The following events will take place today and Saturday at the VFW Post 985, 1201 W Pike St.
Friday — Broasted Pork Chop Dinner starting at 5 p.m. Early bird BINGO starts at 6:45 and regular BINGO starts at 7 p.m.
Saturday — Veterans Appreciation Dinner, free to any veteran or veteran’s widow, $9 for all others. Dinner starts at 5 p.m., with music by Russ Chandler starting at 7 p.m.
To learn more visit goshenvfwpost985.weebly.com.
