Concert by singer/songwriter Gordon Lightfoot rescheduled to spring
ELKHART – “Gordon Lightfoot – 80 Years Strong Tour,” previously scheduled for Sept. 25, at 8 p.m., at The Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St., has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 8 p.m.
Tickets previously purchased for this re-scheduled concert will be honored on the new date, according to a news release.
For ticket holders that are unable to attend the new date, refunds can be obtained through The Lerner Box Office by calling 574-293-4469 or emailing INFO@THELERNER.COM. Deadlines for refunds must be completed by Oct. 1, and refunds will not be accepted after that.
The rescheduling is due to injuries Lightfoot sustained, and subsequent surgery, while working at home, the release said.
Book Bites, other events set for Wakarusa Library
WAKARUSA – The following events are upcoming at the Wakarusa Library, at 124 N. Elkhart St.
• Virtual Bedtime Book Bites will be on Facebook or YouTube on Sunday evenings for a favorite story at 7 p.m. Videos remain active until midnight Sunday night.
• Afterthoughts Book Club, grades 9 and older, will meet on Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss “The Memory Keeper’s Daughter”.
• The library will be closed Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day, and Book Bites will return the following day at 10:15 a.m. in the Children’s area.
• Children in grades K-5 are invited for one hour of LEGO® building on Sept. 8 at 2:30 p.m. Registration is required, and please leave your own LEGOS® at home as LEGOS® are provided.
• “Androcles and the Lion” is currently running on the library’s Dial-A-Story Line at 862-4441. Callers will hear Apion’s famous fable of a slave who befriends a lion and is greatly rewarded.
For more information contact the library at (574) 862-2465.
Rasley to host book signing Saturday
GOSHEN – The Goshen Historical Society will host a short talk and book signing by author Jeff Rasley at the Goshen Historical Museum, 124 S. Main St., Saturday, at 11 a.m.
Rasley is a 1971 graduate of Goshen High School and the author of 12 books. His latest book, “America’s Existential Crisis: Our Inherited Obligation to Native Nations”, opens with the personal histories of two men and their families, who were members of the Goshen community in the 19th century, according to a news release.
Rasley is also the author of “Hero’s Journey: John Ritter, the Chip Hilton of Goshen, Indiana,” which is a work of investigative journalism into the life of a prominent Goshen athlete.
JRasley will give a brief talk, with time for Q/A, and will then be available until noon to sign copies of either book. The books may be purchased in advance through Amazon. A limited number of America’s Existential Crisis will be available for purchase at the museum.
