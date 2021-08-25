Law enforcement: Don’t drive while impaired
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership is warning residents against drinking and driving for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
Over 230 state and local law enforcement agencies and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are taking part in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization to educate motorists about the consequences of impaired driving, according to a news release.
Now until Sept. 6, officers will be increasing patrols showing zero tolerance for anyone caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The extra high-visibility enforcement is funded by the NHTSA through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
In Indiana, drunk driving has been on the rise. Of the 898 traffic fatalities that occurred last year in the state, 151, or 17%, were alcohol related. That’s up from 130 in 2019. During Labor Day weekend alone, there were 12 fatal collisions with one involving a driver over the legal limit.
In Indiana, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher. In addition, drivers under 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to fines and a license suspension for up to one year. However, impaired driving includes more than just alcohol. Drugs and even some over-the-counter medications can also cause impairment and can slow coordination, judgment and reaction times on the road.
Officers will be on the lookout for all forms of impairment, in which the consequences can include thousands of dollars in legal fees, increased insurance rates, loss of license, a criminal record and possible jail time, according to the release.
To avoid those, plan a safe and sober ride home before going out. Even if only one drink is consumed, designate a sober driver or plan to use a rideshare service, public transportation or taxi. Motorists that encounter a drunk driver on the road are encouraged to call 911.
NIHHC to host vaccine clinic Saturday
ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with Heart City Health and Radio La Raza WKAM-1460, will hold its next drive-thru COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of NIHHC’s Elkhart office location, 444 N. Nappanee St.
Everyone age 12 and older is welcome, and first and second doses will be offered. No documents are required, and community members are encouraged to register for their appointments now by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to NIHHC’s COVID-19 hotline at (574) 206-3938 or by calling 1-877-21-SALUD (72583).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.