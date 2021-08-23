Book & Cocktails set for this evening at Common Spirits
GOSHEN – Book fans are welcome to join Fables Books for Book & Cocktails this evening.
This will take place at 7 p.m. at Common Spirits, 111 E Lincoln Ave, Goshen.
The group will discuss “The Woman They Could Not Silence,” by Kate Moore, bestselling author of “The Radium Girls.”
The first six customers will also receive a free “The Woman They Could Not Silence” journal.
To learn more visit fablesbooks.com.
Healthy growth for Goshen topic of Tuesday workshop
GOSHEN – Allan Kauffman, former mayor of Goshen, will conduct a workshop class dealing with ways to promote healthy growth for the city.
Tickets are $40, according to the The Good of Goshen website. The class will run from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Greencroft Goshen Community Center Jennings Auditorium, 1820 Greencroft Blvd. Attend either in-person or virtually.
To learn more and to purchase tickets visit live-timely lb7bfq43bc.time.ly/calendar/action~oneday/exact_date~8-24-2021/
Nappanee Library trustees to meet
NAPPANEE – The Board of Trustees of the Nappanee Public Library will meet in regular session on Thursday at 7 a.m.
The meeting will take place at the Library, located at 157 N. Main St. The public is invited to attend.
Residents fighting US 24 changes in northern Indiana
PERU – Residents and local officials are fighting plans for overhauling a U.S. 24 intersection in northern Indiana, saying they don’t believe it will improve traffic safety.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has proposed building a so-called “J-turns” at the intersection of U.S. 24 and Indiana 19 just north of Peru, according to the Associated Press. Agency officials cite 26 crashes involving two deaths there over the past decade as the reason for changing traffic patterns, the Kokomo Tribune reported.
The J-turns would allow only right-hand turns only entering or exiting U.S. 24, with a dedicated lane for drivers to make U-turns after passing the intersection to go the other direction.
Miami County economic development director Jim Tidd said he worried the J-turns won’t provide safe crossing for the number of semitrailers traveling to and from the nearby Peru Industrial Park.
The state highway department backed off plans to build six J-turns on U.S. 31 in the area after widespread local opposition. The agency said in December it was reevaluating how to modify the intersections toward a long-term goal of eliminating traffic lights on U.S. 31 through northern Indiana.
