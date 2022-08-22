School trustees to meet today
ELKHART — The Baugo Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet today at 7 p.m., with an executive session taking place at 6 p.m.
The meetings will take place at the Education Services Center, 29125 C.R. 22 West, a news release stated.
Board to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — An executive session of the Fairfield Community School Board will take place Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The session will take place at the FCS administration office, 67240 C.R 31, a news release stated.
Campaign to open in Goshen
GOSHEN — The Paul Steury for Congress campaign has announced the upcoming opening of their headquarters in Downtown Goshen, with a grand opening event set for Saturday at 1 p.m.
Steury is a resident of Goshen and the location is convenient to most of Congressional District 2, which Steury is seeking to represent, a news release stated.
Located at 134 South Main St. in Goshen, members of the public are invited to attend the grand opening to meet the candidates and see the new space.
“With the support of the community, the campaign has chosen to also support local business owners and the headquarters’ neighbors and locate in downtown Goshen,” the release stated.
Steury is an educator and an alumnus of Goshen College and Indiana University. He and his wife Michele have two sons who attend public schools in Elkhart County.
The grand opening event will feature local elected officials including Megan Eichorn, Goshen City Council, as well as several candidates running for seats in the 2022 mid-term election, such as Amanda Qualls for House District 49 and Camden Chaffee for House District 21.
The campaign headquarters is expected to be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 12 to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with other hours to line up with special events. Anyone interested in working at headquarters leading up to Saturday or with general volunteering can contact the campaign at paulforall2022@gmail.com.
SB Symphony to turn 90
SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Symphony Orchestra announces the sale of single tickets for the 90th Season.
On September 24, the orchestra returns to DeBartolo Performing Arts Center to open the season. The inaugural performance will feature internationally renowned horn player Sarah Willis of the Berlin Philharmonic. Along with the Symphony and Maestro Alastair Willis, Ms. Willis will present Mozart Y Mambo.
“The season celebrates the Symphony’s greatest strengths and reaffirms its core commitments: serving the community with increased access to live orchestral music and educational opportunities and presenting world-class performances of the greatest works, ranging from standards of the repertoire to music by today’s most talented composers,” the release stated.
Discounts, priority seating, and other exclusive benefits are available to season subscribers. Subscribe at www.southbendsymphony.org or by phone at 574-232-6343. Single tickets are ONLY available directly from the venue.
Single ticket prices start at $19 with discounts available to students with a valid ID. Single tickets are available through:
• Morris Performing Arts Center Box Office, open Tuesday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by phone at 574-235-9190 or online at morriscenter.org.
• DeBartolo Performing Arts Center Ticket Office, open Monday – Friday, Noon to 6 p.m., by phone 574-631-2800 or online at www.performingarts.nd.edu.