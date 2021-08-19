LaGrange County plan to be updated, input welcome
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Plan Commission and the LaGrange County Community Foundation have partnered to update the countywide comprehensive plan.
The process, called LaGrange County Together, launched in April 2021 and is anticipated to last 16 months with several rounds of community engagement, according to a news release.
The Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow initiative awarded the LaGrange County Community Foundation with a Community Leadership Grant of $100,000 while the County provided $100,000 in support of the project.
Launching the first round of engagement, LaGrange County Together is preparing a series of public open house meetings in mid-September. The Listen, Learn and Launch Open Houses will be held in six locations across the county between Sept.14 and Sept. 22. These public meetings will educate participants on the planning process, gather insight on the opportunities and challenges within the county.
Visit www.lagrangecountytogether.org to learn more about the process and upcoming public open house events.
State Police: ‘Zero tolerance’ for OWI for Labor Day weekend
BREMEN — The Indiana State Police Bremen Post is warning residents against drinking and driving during the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
The department is taking part in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization to educate motorists about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving. From now until Sept. 6, officers will be increasing patrols showing zero tolerance for anyone caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to a news release.
In Indiana, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher. In addition, drivers under 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to fines and a license suspension for up to one year, the release said.
Officers will be on the lookout for all forms of impairment, in which the consequences can include thousands of dollars in legal fees, increased insurance rates, loss of license, a criminal record and possible jail time, the news release states.
Police advise that even if only one drink is consumed, drinkers should designate a sober driver or plan to use a rideshare service, public transportation or taxi. Motorists who encounter a drunk driver on the road are encouraged to call 911.
