Hunter safety classes set for fall
LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Parks will host two hunter’s safety education classes for fall.
The Sept. 14, 16, and 17 class will be at Dallas Lake Park, 0505 W. 700 South, Wolcottville. Class time will be 5:30 to 9 p.m. each evening. Registration is required at www.register-ed.com/events/register/171756.
The Oct 1-2 class will be at Pine Knob Park, 2835 E. Ind. 120, Howe. Class time will be Friday 5:30 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Those attending should take a lunch for Saturday. Registration is required at www.register-ed.com/events/view/171764.
Hunter safety is the state required curriculum that must be passed before obtaining an Indiana hunting license, according to a news release
Participants must supply their own pencils. There is no charge for a Hunter’s Safety Class. Expenses are paid by the sale of hunting licenses.
All days of a session must be attended to earn certification.
Questions regarding hunting seasons and hunter eligibility can be answered by Indiana conservation officers at (260) 244-3720. For other questions contact LaGrange County Parks, (260) 854-2225, lagrangecountyparks@yahoo.com
Local pet groups will host free dog training fair
GRANGER — The first Michiana Behavior and Training Fair, a free community event for dog owners to learn more about fear-free training techniques, will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kryder & Harr Veterinary Clinic.
The event will be free for any attendee with the donation of food or other pet supplies, which will be donated to a local shelter. Attendees will be introduced to the “fear-free” dog training movement, get tips and tricks for training dogs of all ages, learn more about puppy training and socialization, low stress veterinary handling, how genetics impacts dog behavior, and more, according to a news release.
Learn more about the event at bit.ly/MichianaTrainingFair. Attendees can attend as many or as few sessions as they like. This event is for pet owners only, dogs must be left at home. Dogs from local shelters will be available to practice training techniques.
Goshen VFW hosting upcoming events
GOSHEN — VFW Post 985, 1201 Pike St., will host a number of events this week and next.
- Friday — broasted chicken dinner — start serving at 5 p.m. until sold out. BINGO starts at 7 p.m., and karaoke with Rhonda also starts at 7 p.m.
- Monday — chicken wing special starting at 5 p.m.
- Tuesday — $2 burgers starting at 4 p.m.
- Wednesday — ppen menu starting at 5 p.m., and Treasure Chest drawing at 7 p.m.
- A veterans appreciation dinner is set for Aug. 28. Call the VFW for more information and/or to reserve tickets at (574) 533-6460.
