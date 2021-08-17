Job fair in Syracuse Thursday
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber will host the Syracuse Area Job Fair Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the old South Shore restaurant, 10601 N. Ind. 13.
Employment representatives who will be present are:
- POLYWOOD
- Smoker Craft
- Burnworth Zollars Auto Group
- Carr Tech Automotive Solutions
- Firefly Home Care
- AIA Countertops
- Interra Credit Union
- Bowen Center
- New Hope Pet Rescue
- Wawasee Community Schools
- KPGCo
- Jasper Plastics
- Parker Hannifin
- Leading Edge Fabrication
- Goshen Physicians
- Bison Trailer
The first 50 people through the door will receive a voucher for a free lunch. For more information contact the chamber at (574) 457-5637
ALS support group to meet
MISHAWAKA — The ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis aka Lou Gehrig’s Disease) Caregiver Support Group of Northern Indiana meets the first Thursday of the month from 5:30-7 p.m. at Senior 1 Care, 3131 Grape Road.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 2. Parking is available behind the building off of Berry Street.
For further information, call Sandy at (574) 213-4637.
I&M’s rate increase comments sought
SOUTH BEND — The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will hold a hearing at 6 p.m. Aug. 24, to hear from the public on the rate case petition of Indiana Michigan Power Co. (I&M) under Cause No. 45576.
The hearing will take place at the South Bend Century Center Recital Hall, 120 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
I&M has filed a petition before the commission for a new schedule of rates and charges for electric utility service, according to a news release. During field hearings, ratepayers have the opportunity to speak directly to the Commission or submit written comments.
As this is a pending case, the commissioners and judge are not allowed to answer questions or engage in any discussion about the case.
Those who are unable to attend may submit written comments to the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor at www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm.
Ratepayers also can submit their comments by mail or email: Public Comments, Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, 115 W. Washington Street, Suite 1500 South, Indianapolis, IN 46204, or to uccinfo@oucc.in.gov.
Written comments should include the ratepayer’s name, mailing address, and a reference to “Cause No. 45576.”
At the hearing, the public will be required to comply with all local health and safety regulations, which can be accessed at www.sjcindiana.com/302/Health-Department.
If an accommodation is required to allow someone with a disability to participate, contact Stephanie Hodgin at (317) 233-4723 or stehodgin@urc.in.gov at least 48 hours in advance.
