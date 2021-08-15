Milford Library Board to meet today, other events, programs announced
MILFORD – The Milford Public Library’s board will meet today at 5 p.m. in the library meeting room, located downstairs, 101 N. Main St.
All community residents are invited to attend. The previous month’s board meeting minutes are available on the website’s “About Us” page at www.milford.lib.in.us.
The meeting agenda will be posted on the library’s entrance doors prior to meeting, according to a news release
Free craft materials are available in the Children’s Department, available until supplies last. No library card needed.
Knitting Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday meet in the teen area of the library. All experience levels are welcome and no library card needed.
The library also announces a new Wi-Fi system, made possible with grant funds from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation.
Since the old network is no longer accessible, Wi-Fi users will have to register to gain access to the new one.
Registering to use the new wireless system will only take a few minutes, and staff members are available to assist with this.
Canoeing event set for Pine Knob Park Aug. 28
HOWE – A canoeing and paddling event will take place Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Meteer Lake, located at Pine Knob Park, 2825 E. Ind. 120, Howe.
Participants can borrow a canoe and life jackets for 30-minute time periods, according to a news release. Canoes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
If no one is waiting in line, people will be allowed to canoe for additional time. Child life jackets (50-90 lbs.) and adult life jackets will be available to borrow during your canoe time. Infant life jackets and life jackets for children under 50 lbs. must be brought from home in order to borrow a canoe.
Indiana law requires children under 13 to wear a life jacket at all times in a kayak or canoe. Children aged 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
This event will be canceled if there is high wind or storms on Aug. 28.
The canoes, life jackets, and canoe trailer were purchased with funds provided by the LaGrange County Community Foundation’s Community Impact Grant and a NIPSCO Environmental Action Grant.
For more information, please call the park office at 260-854-2225.
LaGrange Town Council tp meet this evening
LAGRANGE – The LaGrange Town Council will meet by Zoom today from 7 to 10 p.m.
To take part visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7715194193 pwd=OUVZSEtjcWgvYVpHNStxQ294eVdTQT09
