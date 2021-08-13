Two begin new positions at Chore-Time
MILFORD — A Milford-based company has appointed two men to company positions.
Grant Winter has been named product design engineer. In his new role, Winter will help design, develop and create innovative poultry components and equipment, according to a news release.
Winter recently earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue School of Engineering and Technology at IUPUI in Indianapolis. A native of Monroe, Michigan, Winter currently resides in Warsaw.
Chore-Time has also named Collin Marshall as product design engineer, according to a separate news release. In his new role, Marshall will help enhance existing products and develop new components for poultry and egg production to meet customer demands.
A Warsaw native, Marshall has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering technology from Purdue Polytechnic Institute in West Lafayette.
Milford Library Board to meet
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the library’s meeting room at 101 N. Main St.
The long-range plan for 2022-26, acceptable internet use policy and other items are set to be discussed, according to a news release.
Goshen Park Board to meet
GOSHEN — The Goshen Park Board will meet Monday at 4:30 p.m.
The meeting will be at the City Courts Building, 111 E. Jefferson St.
Residents may join in person or virtually by following this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89736482570
Kosciusko County free COVID-19 testing site hours expanding
WARSAW — Bowen Center staff announced Friday expanded hours for its free COVID-19 drive-through testing site located at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds Shrine Building, 1440 E. Smith St.
Beginning Monday, the hours will be Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. and the second Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
English/Spanish language technicians are available to administer the tests, which are free and available to anyone 2 years old and older.
People do not need an appointment, a doctor’s referral, insurance nor do they need to be a resident of Kosciusko County. For more information, call 574-372-3517 or 574-372-2353.
A free vaccination registration assistance hotline, 574-347-4256, is also available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. to assist those who do not have access to a computer or internet access.
If the call volume is high, callers may be requested to leave contact information for the operators to return their call. The site has seen a 73% increase in visits in the last two weeks and so hours have been expanded to meet the need, according to a news release.
