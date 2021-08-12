Movie in the Park set for Aug. 20
MIDDLEBURY — Movie in the Park will return to Middlebury Aug. 20 after an extended break due to COVID and scheduling difficulties.
The first movie of 2021 will be “The Croods — A New Age,” rated PG, an animated comedy-adventure about an eccentric prehistoric family in search of a new home, according to a news release.
The movie will begin at 8 p.m. in Riverbend Park, 511 E. Warren St. There is no admission charge.
Take along a blanket or chair. Food will be available to purchase from Dips on the Vine and Ben’s Pretzels.
The event is sponsored by Middlebury Then and Now with help from First State Savings Bank, Old Hoosier Meats, Middlebury Parks and Recreation, and Friends of Middlebury Parks.
Volunteers needed for upcoming events
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Then and Now is sponsoring a number of events and looking for volunteers for the remainder of 2021.
Specifically, there is a need for volunteers at the upcoming Regatta of Recyclables on Aug. 28 and the Pumpkin Race on Oct. 9, according to a news release.
Those interested should go online to middleburypumpkinrace.formstack.com/forms/volunteer_registration and click on the link to add their name to the volunteer list, as well as indicating their areas of preference.
Tickets still available for Tanya Tucker concert
ANGOLA — Seats in Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts are still available for a Sept. 3 concert by country music singer Tanya Tucker.
The concert begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening one hour prior, according to a news release. The center is located at 500 W. Maumee St.
Some of Tucker’s songs include “Delta Dawn,” “Soon,” “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane,” “It’s a Little Too Late,” “Trouble,” “Texas (When I Die),” “If It Don’t Come Easy” and “Strong Enough To Bend.”
Tickets, ranging from $45-$55, can be purchased at trine.edu/furth.
LaGrange County Parks and Recreation receives grant
WOLCOTTVILLE — The LaGrange County Department of Parks and Recreation received a $5,420 grant last fall from LaGrange County Community Foundation to support its Forest School Program.
The award comes from the 2020 Fall Community Impact Grant program at the Community Foundation.
According to a news release, the funds were used to expand the learning opportunities for the Family Forest School, a nature-based learning program for children in LaGrange and neighboring counties.
For more information about the Family Forest School at LaGrange County Parks, call Leslie Arnold at 260-463-4022 or email larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
For more information about the LaGrange County Parks Department, call 260-854-2225 or visit https://www.lagrangecountyparks.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.