Ivy Tech has new degree program
SOUTH BEND — Ivy Tech Community College is launching its Industry 4.0 Statewide Advisory Board, one of the first in the nation.
The Industry 4.0 Advisory Board will oversee the implementation of the Department of Labor’s Closing the Skills Gap grant, awarded last year to Ivy Tech, according to a news release. This four-year grant focuses on creating apprenticeship opportunities for employers in advanced manufacturing, specifically Industry 4.0.
This board will also provide guidance on Ivy Tech’s new Smart Manufacturing and Digital Integration Associate Degree program. This degree will be offered this fall at the Columbus, Indianapolis, Kokomo, Lafayette, Madison, Sellersburg, South Bend/Elkhart and Terre Haute campuses.
For more information visit ivytech.edu
Parkview Health has guidelines for visitors
FORT WAYNE — For the protection of patients, visitors and co-workers, Parkview Health is reminding the public that health and safety guidelines remain in place at all Parkview facilities.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, face masks are required at all Parkview locations, including hospitals and Parkview Physicians Group offices, according to a news release. The guideline is for all patients and guests over the age of two and applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
Visitor restrictions also remain in place, but details vary by location. The most up-to-date visitor information can be found under Facility & Service Updates at Parkview.com/COVID19. Details can be found by clicking on each facility’s name.
Patients and visitors are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the guidelines before arrival, the release said.
Fort Wayne Ballet kicks off season
FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne Ballet has announced its 2021 Fall Season.
The Ballet’s 65th season fall subscriptions are on sale now and single tickets will be available beginning Sept. 8, according to a news release.
Fall season subscriptions are available through the ArtsTix Community Box Office by visiting artstix.org or by calling (260) 422-4226.
Details on each performance can be found online at fortwayneballet.org/performances/2021fallseason/.
