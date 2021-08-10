New shelters to open
ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for Faith Mission of Michiana at 11 a.m. Thursday, followed by an open house until noon, at 801 Benham Ave.
The mission will be opening its new emergency overnight shelter supportive services building, according to a news release.
This new addition houses a security checkpoint entrance, restrooms, showers, outside office and storage room/bed bug heat room.
Faith Mission received a grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County to assist with the completion of this project.
For more information about the project, contact Mike Perez or Adam Swihart at (57) 293-3406, or visit www.thefaithmission.org. or www.elkhart.org.
Heart City Health to host HealthFest
ELKHART — Heart City Health will host HealthFest from noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, at 236 Simpson Ave.
This annual community health fair is in honor of National Health Center Week, according to a news release.
There will be free food, raffle prizes, giveaways, family-friendly activities, health screenings such as blood pressure, blood sugar, body mass index, and vision screenings, and at least 20 local organizations will be represented.
For the entire agenda, visit www.heartcityhealth.org/national-health-center-week-2021-healthfest.
Tour of Krider Garden available
MIDDLEBURY — A guided tour of Krider Garden will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Rex Krider will take part in the tour, and no reservation is needed. Those taking part should meet at the Middlebury Museum at 10 a.m., 301 Bristol Ave., across the street from the garden.
Autumn Grey to perform at park
WOLCOTTVILLE — LaGrange County-based acoustic rock trio Autumn Grey is set to perform from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, at Dallas Lake Park’s Sweetgum Shelter at 0505 W. 700 South.
Songs will date from the 1960s to present day, and those who attend the family-oriented event can take picnics and lawn chairs, according to a news release.
There is a $5 gate entrance admission per vehicle.
For more information, contact the park office at (260) 854-2225.
