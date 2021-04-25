Food distribution event set for April 30
ELKHART — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will host a food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon April 30, at Concord Mall, 3701 S. Main St.
Assorted food items are offered to the public free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
The distribution will continue while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box per household.
Distributions are drive-thru. Those who participate should remain in their vehicle and open their trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading for those who have trunks that cannot be opened from inside the vehicle.
Beautify Goshen Week starts May 1
GOSHEN — City residents will be given the opportunity to dispose of unwanted yard and house items during Beautify Goshen Week.
During May 1-8, items may be dropped off at the Goshen Street Department, 475 Steury Ave., according to a news release
This free service is offered only during the first full week in May (an eight-day week with two Saturdays), and there is no limit to the quantity of items that may be disposed. Residents must make arrangements to transport the items. Only city residents are allowed to dispose of items, and IDs will be checked to verify residency.
Hours that items will be accepted are on Saturday, May 1 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, May 3 to May 7, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, May 8, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Items that can be disposed of include: non-hazardous refuse, such as furniture, carpeting, lumber, dry wall, metal and vinyl siding, windows, fiberglass insulation, mattresses, stoves, landscape timbers, bricks, etc., white goods, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, freezers, dehumidifiers, etc. (freon does not have to be removed), electronic waste, such as computers, home phones, televisions, etc., and tires up to 16½ inches, either on or off their rims
The following items will not be accepted: pesticides or herbicides (insect or weed killers), unlabeled drums containing any substance, sealed pressurized containers (propane tanks, etc.), paint thinners, oil-based or water-based paint, brush and yard waste, asbestos insulation or contaminated soil.
For details of the year-long, large-item disposal, contact Borden Waste-Away at 574- 293-5001.
The Goshen Theater to host virtual ABBA Show
GOSHEN — The California-based FABBA ensemble group will perform in “The FABBA Show” the band’s first virtual concert, to be presented by the Goshen Theater on May 1 at 1, 5 and 9 p.m.
Marie-Claire Follett portrays ABBA’s Frida Lyngstad and her husband Andy Marshall portrays Bjorn Ulvaeus in the show. Other members of the American cast include Julianne Ruck as Agnetha Faltskog and Robert Gonzalez as Benny Andersson.
Tickets are $15. Ticket holders may view the concert until 11:59 p.m. May 3. Tickets are available now at goshentheater.com/events.
