Beautify Goshen Week starts May 1
GOSHEN — City residents will be given the opportunity to dispose of unwanted yard and house items during Beautify Goshen Week.
During May 1-8, items may be dropped off at the Goshen Street Department, 475 Steury Ave., according to a news release
This free service is offered only during the first full week in May (an eight-day week with two Saturdays), and there is no limit to the quantity of items that may be disposed. Residents must make arrangements to transport the items. Only city residents are allowed to dispose of items, and IDs will be checked to verify residency.
Hours that items will be accepted are on Saturday, May 1 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, May 3 to May 7, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, May 8, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Items that can be disposed of include: non-hazardous refuse, such as furniture, carpeting, lumber, dry wall, metal and vinyl siding, windows, fiberglass insulation, mattresses, stoves, landscape timbers, bricks, etc., white goods, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, freezers, dehumidifiers, etc. (freon does not have to be removed), electronic waste, such as computers, home phones, televisions, etc., and tires up to 16½ inches, either on or off their rims
The following items will not be accepted: pesticides or herbicides (insect or weed killers), unlabeled drums containing any substance, sealed pressurized containers (propane tanks, etc.), paint thinners, oil-based or water-based paint, brush and yard waste, asbestos insulation or contaminated soil.
For details of the year-long, large-item disposal, contact Borden Waste-Away at 574- 293-5001.
Seminary commencement to be held May 1
ELKHART — Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary will hold its 2021 commencement service May 1 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on the AMBS campus in Elkhart, with limited attendance to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
Cyneatha Millsaps, of Elkhart, will bring the commencement address, according to a news release. The public is invited to attend the livestreamed event at ambs.edu/commencement.
Millsaps is executive director of Mennonite Women USA, co-pastor of Prairie Street Mennonite Church in Elkhart, and chair of the Board of Directors of the new Tolson Center for Community Excellence in Elkhart. Millsaps serves as a bridge builder in the Anabaptist community, working with churches, conferences and women’s groups on relationship-building among diverse communities.
In addition to the May 1 commencement service, livestream viewing is available for an online commissioning service that will include a blessing for each graduate on Friday, April 30, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. EDT, also at ambs.edu/commencement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.