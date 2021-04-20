Nappanee Library trustees to meet
NAPPANEE — The Board of Trustees of the Nappanee Public Library will meet in regular session on Thursday following an executive session, which will begin at 7 a.m.
The public is invited to attend the regular session.
The Goshen Theater to host virtual ABBA Show
GOSHEN — The California-based FABBA ensemble group will perform in “The FABBA Show” the band’s first virtual concert, to be presented by the Goshen Theater on May 1 at 1, 5 and 9 p.m.
Marie-Claire Follett portrays ABBA’s Frida Lyngstad and her husband Andy Marshall portrays Bjorn Ulvaeus in the show. Other members of the American cast include Julianne Ruck as Agnetha Faltskog and Robert Gonzalez as Benny Andersson.
Tickets are $15. Ticket holders may view the concert until 11:59 p.m. May 3. Tickets are available now at goshentheater.com/events.
Sustainability, community are the center of Eco Fest
FORT WAYNE — Eco Fest Fort Wayne will return to Headwaters Park West this year with its annual event featuring sustainability-focused workshops from noon to 5 p.m. May 16.
This day-long event will include free workshops, local nonprofit and retail vendors, food, drinks and music. Applications for nonprofit and retail vendors are still being accepted, but space is limited.
Eco Fest Fort Wayne is free to everyone and made possible with support from Aardvark Straws, Downtown Improvement District, PNC Bank, Indiana Michigan Power and many other local businesses.
For more information, visit www.ecofestfw.com or contact Addie Farris at ecofestfw@gmail.com or 260-449-6148.
Faith Mission to break ground for tiny homes
ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and Faith Mission of Michiana will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at 801 Benham Ave.
“In 2019, the board and staff of Faith Mission decided to follow a national trend in homeless triage by providing low-barrier shelter, which by definition is shelter based on the behavior only of an individual,” according to a news release. “Partnering with those in the Elkhart Homeless Coalition, we found that locally we have the same issues and needs of those nationally.
“In the population of homeless individuals that stay in the mission’s low-barrier shelter, there is still a need for emergency housing for individuals that just cannot stay in a communal environment. That is why we have a need for tiny shelters.”
To learn more, visit www.thefaithmission.org or www.facebook.com/faithmissionofelkhart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.