Application accepted for Help-a-House Program
GOSHEN — Applications are now available for the 30th annual Help-a-House home repair program in Goshen. In partnership with the city of Goshen, Lacasa’s Help-a-House program for households with limited income addresses issues that affect the safety and accessibility of the occupants or may affect the efficiency of the house.
Help-a-House completes major repairs such as furnace replacements, window replacement, and accessibility additions, according to a news release from the organization.
Help-A-House is a partnership between Lacasa and the city of Goshen, which provides funds for Help-a-House through a Community Development Block Grant. The funds invested come from a revolving loan fund, so if the homeowner sells their home, the dollars are returned, helping another Goshen resident. The Help-A-House Community Work Day being held May 9 is the program highlight, in which hundreds of volunteers complete work on as many as 20 properties in Goshen.
More than 560 homes and families in Goshen have benefited from this program since its inception in 1991. Homeowners should apply as soon as possible, but no later than March 1. Applications are treated on a first come, first serve basis. To find out more or apply, visit lacasainc.net/programs/help-a-house/, call 574-533-4450 or email rocio.arevalo@lacasainc.net.
Tuition exemptions offered for students with military parents
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs’ College Tuition Exemption Program is offering up to a 100% tuition exemption for qualifying students attending Indiana state-supported colleges.
The veteran parent of each student must meet the following qualifications: Served in the armed forces during a period of war; been rated by a service-connected disability as determined by the US DVA; and be a resident of Indiana or living in Indiana for five years
As of July 1, 2019, qualifying students can be 32 years of age, but must not have reached their 33rd birthday when first applying. If the student is not the biological child of a veteran, the student must have been adopted prior to their 18th birthday.
“The College Tuition Exemption Program is just another example of IDVA’s commitment to ensure Indiana is the choice for veterans to live, work and thrive,” Dennis Wimer, director of the IDVA, said. “Our veterans have devoted their lives to serve our country and I’m proud to work for a department that serves their children in this way.”
For more information, visit https://www.in.gov/dva/2378.htm.
Local students named to St. Mary's College dean's list
NOTRE DAME — St. Mary's College recently announced students named to the school's dean's list for the 2019 fall semester, which included 16 local students.
Among the local students are Jennifer Hartman of Bristol; Jani Bennett, Karis Cochrane, Hailey Hisaw, Jenna Jaskolka, Ana Martinez, Madeleine Mauck, Ashley Moreno, Kailyn Rigdon, Aubrey Saros, Kayla Smith, Reagan Stohler and Mia Washington, all of Elkhart; Jocelyn Walters of Goshen; Summer Stillson of Nappanee; and Emma Larson of Syracuse.
To earn this academic honor at St. Mary's, a student must achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.
