NEW PARIS
4-H Boosters accepting donations
The New Paris-Benton 4-H Boosters are accepting donations that will be used to purchase livestock from Jackson and Benton Township 4-H members at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
Supporters of 4-H from New Paris and Benton organized more than 40 years ago to subsidize purchases in an effort to gain local 4-H members a fair market price for their livestock.
Committee members are Rick Erb, Millersburg; Doug Thwaits, Syracuse; Mike Neff, Goshen; and Dean Morehouse and Dave Snider, New Paris.
Donations are being accepted until July 24. Checks may be mailed to New Paris-Benton 4-H Boosters in care of Rick Erb at 68059 U.S. 33, Goshen, IN 46526.
WASHINGTON
Middlebury man to intern with Sen. Young
U.S. Senator Todd Young, R-Ind., recently announced the names of 10 Hoosier students who are taking part in his summer internship program in Washington, D.C and Indianapolis.
Among them is Middlebury resident Colton Cawood, a senior at Indiana University, who will be interning in Indianapolis.
Young offers internship opportunities year round, in both D.C. and Indiana offices. This program offers students an educational opportunity to take part in the legislative branch of government and a way to give back to their community.
ELKHART
Community invited to party at the library
Elkhart Public Library’s Summer Reading Program will wrap up Thursday with a downtown party.
From 5 to 7 p.m. at the downtown library, 300 S. Second St., Thursday, there will be games, free frozen custard and more as EPL celebrates the end of its Stories in the Stars Summer Reading Program.
There will also be the announcement of the summer reading program winners, including the grand prize winner of three nights’ accommodations and museum pass in Chicago. Other prizes include a LEGO set, hoverboards and more.
U93: Today’s Best Music will be broadcasting live and free frozen custard will be available from Ritter’s, while supplies last.
EPL’s Stories in the Stars summer reading program, presented by Elkhart Public Library with support from Welch Packaging Group, allows children to read what they want and stay sharp with their literacy skills through the summer break.
MIDDLEBURY
Movies in the Park coming up
The public is invited to take a blanket or chair to Riverbend Park, 511 E. Warren St., Friday at 8 p.m. for the next Movies in the Park offering.
The Disney film “Planes” will be shown.
Sponsored by Middlebury Then and Now and the Middlebury Parks Department with financial assistance from Max Myers Motors, the Community Foundation of Elkhart County and the Cinnamon Stick, this film is family-friendly.
There is no admission fee, but donations of school supplies (backpacks, pencils, pens, paper, etc.) will be accepted for the Boys & Girls Club of Middlebury.
ELKHART
Help restock SPA Women’s Ministry Homes’ shelves
SPA Women’s Ministry Homes needs help to restock shelves.
SPA provides six-month residential treatment, transitional housing and aftercare services for women experiencing life-controlling issues such as domestic violence and substance abuse. Approximately 60 women are served each year in a residential setting.
Community members are asked to support the mission by providing gift cards, stamps, nicotine patches and gum, journals, body wash and lotion kits, copy paper, toilet paper, liquid laundry soap and financial contributions.
To donate, call Carrie Zickefoose at 574-522-8338 email carriez@spaministryhomes.org to arrange a drop off. Financial contributions may be mailed to SPA Women’s Ministry Homes, 23221 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, IN 46516. Make checks payable to SPA Inc. or visit www.spaministryhomes.org to make an online donation.
