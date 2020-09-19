GOSHEN — It was a time for music, conversation and education in downtown Goshen Saturday afternoon as a local group of Latin American activists gathered for a small, peaceful protest on the Elkhart County Courthouse lawn.
Taking the name Uni2, which is pronounced “Unidos,” or “united” in Spanish, the local group decided to host the gathering as both a celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day, which falls on Sept. 16, as well as an opportunity to raise awareness for the group’s many causes, which range from opposition to current U.S. immigration policy, to treatment of immigrants and children held in ICE detention facilities, to concern over the treatment and working conditions of field workers in California.
But according to group founder and Goshen resident Lupita Romo, at the heart of the group’s mission is Vanessa Guillen, a U.S. Army soldier of Mexican descent who was stationed at the Fort Hood military base in Texas when she was murdered and buried off-base earlier this year.
Guillen, a 20-year-old Army specialist, disappeared from Fort Hood in April. Investigators allege a fellow soldier, Spec. Aaron Robinson, bludgeoned her to death. Robinson and an accomplice then allegedly dismembered and buried Guillen’s body. Her remains were found in July near a river about 20 miles from the military post. Robinson shot and killed himself after the remains were uncovered.
While the case is under investigation, an independent review has been ordered into the command climate at Fort Hood as well as claims and evidence of discrimination, harassment and assault there. Guillen’s family have said she was sexually harassed by Robinson. They’ve also reportedly claimed the Army covered up details about the woman’s disappearance.
“They have been making some progress with her case, but there are still a lot of things that we need to get done with that,” Romo said. “Right now in the Army, and not just at Fort Hood, unfortunately people seem to be a little more outraged when these things happen to someone who isn’t a minority. It’s almost like it receives more outcry if it’s a white soldier, or a white servicewoman, etc. So, we’re out here for the marginalized, and to raise awareness about cases like Vanessa’s.
"It’s our priority to educate the public about these issues," she added. "And whether it’s through events like these, or posting things on our Facebook page, I think we’re baby-stepping our way into something a little bigger than we can even imagine.”
Fellow Uni2 member Antonio Tapia, also of Goshen, offered a similar sentiment.
“For me, what really got me was Vanessa’s story, because she vowed to lay her life down for this country, and what happened? She was betrayed. She was murdered,” Tapia said of what led him to begin raising his voice in protest. “It’s just terrible, honestly, and it’s really eye-opening, because it seems like no matter where you go in this country today, you always seem to hear about stuff like that happening.
“We want people to be aware of what’s going on in the world, because some people just kind of have their heads in the sand, and just want to stay inside their comfort zones,” he added. “It hurts to see that a lot of people are like that. So, we’re just out here raising our voices for the voiceless, and the silenced, and the scared, because if we don’t start dealing with it, it’s only going to get worse.”
UNI2
According to the group’s Facebook page, Uni2 bills itself as “a multifaceted organization that dedicates itself to give fruits of love and charity to people in need throughout our community. At the same time, our priority is to create awareness about the atrocities and injustices that happen against our Latinx community.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
