GOSHEN — Lifelong Learning Institute of Elkhart County will host online classes, called LLI 2020 Fall Jubilee Series.
These classes are free and open to everyone and every age, according to the organization.
The classes will be online as a webinar, so participants must have a computer with internet connection to access them. And people must register. To register, go online to www.life-learn.org and register by Sept. 24. After clicking on the link, the first page has information about the class; the second page is the registration. Those who have any problems registering should call 574-536-8244.
The first LLI Jubilee Series class will be taught by Nekeisha Alayna Alexis and titled “Building for Justice: A Foundation Series.” She was a presenter during the LLI Mid-Winter Lecture series. This time she will give a four-part series in a webinar format. The sessions will be on Sept. 28, 30, Oct. 5 and 7 at 7 p.m.
The classes will be:
PART ONE: Introducing Race. Understanding Whiteness | Sept. 28
PART TWO: Introducing intersectionality. Addressing systemic oppression | Sept. 30
PART THREE: Building intercultural competence. Increasing our skills | Oct. 5
PART FOUR: Growing toward justice. Cases and Questions | Oct. 7
Nekeisha Alayna Alexis is the Intercultural Competence and Undoing Racism coordinator from the Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary.
