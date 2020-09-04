GOSHEN — The eastbound lane of Lincoln Avenue is closed from east of Steury Avenue to Blackport Drive to allow for the installation of a water main and pavement, city officials announced recently.
Traffic is one-way, heading westbound only. The intersections at North 22nd Street and Blackport Drive remain open except when water main work crosses them.
Access is maintained at Abshire Park and driveways on the south side of Lincoln Avenue. The Pumpkinvine Trail crossing at Lincoln Avenue also will be continuously maintained.
Work is expected to be completed Nov. 25, according to a news release.
