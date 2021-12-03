I want to revisit the topic of leaf composting and leaf pick-up, which I wrote about way back in January of this year.
Nearly a year ago when I first wrote about this, I was watching an impromptu experiment which my youngest son began on our window sill. The experiment began in October of 2020 with about two inches of soil put into a clear plastic container, a leaf laid on top of the soil, and the lid secured to the top. About once a week he opened the lid and squirted a bit of water inside.
Last January, this is what I wrote about the leaf in the experiment: “It still looks like a leaf, though it is essentially the same color as the soil now. Some of the tip has disappeared entirely — decomposed to soil — and maybe another 25% of is getting a gauzy, threadbare appearance as microorganisms feed on the leaf tissue.” Beyond my expectations, the experiment is still under way (nearly fourteen months after it began), and the plastic container is still sitting on the same windowsill. The leaf is long gone — truth be told, I’m not sure when (our observations have been pretty spotty) — there is no sign of it anymore; instead, the soil sports a small assortment of small ferns and leggy plants with tiny green leaves.
The leaf is gone. Turned back into soil and air — some of the decomposition process released carbon dioxide back into the atmosphere, while the rest of the leaf was rendered into minerals and some other chemical compounds, and organic matter (humus). While this was only one leaf, in a fairly unnatural setting, it still illustrated to me the wonderful reality that leaves break down to soil relatively quickly.
I say “relatively” because I know that 6-12 months may seem like an excessively long time to some people. But on the other hand, that amount of time might feel short if the aim was to reduce some of the work involved in raking up leaves, or to keep the decomposed nutrients on your property, or to reduce the amount of leaves someone else has to pick up and haul away.
These days it’s easy to see all the leaves which are being hauled away. Our current practice is to rake, push, pull, or drag them out to the street and dump them. Drive up and down just about any street and you’ll see the piles of leaves waiting for someone to come pick them up. And of course, its no big secret who picks up our leaves — it’s the City, the Street Department in particular.
The Street Department spends weeks in November and December working up and down our streets, cleaning up all of our leaves. While I don’t know what the numbers for this year are (because they’re still in the midst of leaf collection), in 2020 it took 4,481 hours to gather all the leaves. The cost (last year), including fuel for the equipment and trucks, came to $107,456.
There are some other less quantifiable costs associated with leaf collection. One of them is the nutrient leaching which occurs when all these leaves are piled on or near the street curb. Rain filtering through all those leaves picks up nutrients, and instead of moving through the soil and leaving the nutrients behind, the organics-rich water is channeled through our stormwater system and often ends up in our rivers and streams. This overload unbalances water ecosystems, to the detriment of native creatures who live in them.
Greenhouse gas emissions associated with leaf collection (gas leaf blowers and vacuums, gas/diesel equipment and trucks) add to our overall contribution to climate change; there are many costs that ripple out from climate change. The slow removal of organic material from our soils via the continual carting away of leaves is another cost, which ironically, we compound by buying fertilizers and amendments to replace them.
Clearly, I’m trying to make a case for doing something with our leaves other than moving them to the street for removal. There are gains to be had by keeping leaves on property, when possible, either by mulching in place, or by placing them on garden and flower beds, or by designating a corner to compost them.
Maybe there are some parts of a yard where the leaves can simply lay, where the lawn can be done away with entirely, where turf doesn’t need to be perpetuated. These approaches won’t work for everybody, I know: not everyone has space to compost leaves; not everyone is ready to try a different way to deal with leaves.
But I hope that by considering the costs associated with leaf removal, and the benefits of keeping leaves on site, we can begin to see some simple changes.
