SHIPSHEWANA — It was a perfect day for a festival in Shipshewana Saturday morning as townsfolk and tourists alike gathered to usher in the spring tourism season with a raucous Mayfest celebration.
Billed as a way to help shake the town awake and get it ready for a new season of tourism, the annual Mayfest celebration is seen as an opportunity to call the entire town to come out, mingle, play and soak in the promise of a new, prosperous year to come.
And, given that the event had to be canceled last year due to COVID-19, Mayfest’s return to the streets of Shipshewana this spring was seen as all the more promising by the festival’s many eager attendees.
“Mayfest has been happening for many, many years," said Joanna King, a longtime Shipshewana business owner and current member of the Indiana House of Representatives for District 49. "I’m guessing probably 25 years or so. So, it’s kind of the kickoff to the beginning of our summer tourist season here in Shipshewana, but really geared toward our local families. It’s always usually the first weekend in May, and it just brings a lot of people back into the downtown and helps them reconnect.
“Last year it was canceled, obviously, so this year we’re happy to be open, and happy to welcome guests back into town,” King added of the event. “It’s just a great way for the local community to kind of celebrate the beginning of spring, and all things Shipshewana.”
And celebrate they did, with everything from live music and buggy races to great shopping deals and a big parade helping to keep spirits high throughout the weekend event.
“It’s no secret that the hospitality industry has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, and getting back up and running again has surly been a challenge,” King added of the pandemic’s impact on towns such as Shipshewana, which rely heavily on tourism dollars to make ends meet. “Getting out and supporting especially those in the hospitality industry — our hotels, our restaurants, our small mom and pop shops — it’s just so important, because they’ve all really suffered in this last year. So, it’s really great to see people out supporting those businesses and those families, because those dollars stay in our communities. I’m just really grateful to see people back out and enjoying all things Shipshewana.”
Jennifer Lipscomb, owner of the Simple Sounds music store in downtown Shipshewana, offered a similar sentiment.
“We’re so excited,” Lipscomb said of seeing Mayfest’s return. “It’s really nice getting to see people out and about, because for a while we were just kind of sitting there twiddling our thumbs, and now we’ve got some people. So, it’s really nice.”
Diana Kuebler, a Leo resident in town for the festival Saturday, said she’ll take any opportunity she can to support small towns such as Shipshewana, as she sees their unique offerings and ambiance as integral to the true Indiana experience.
“We know some of the shopkeepers here, and just getting to see them again, and see how they’ve been, and help their businesses, it’s just great,” Kuebler said. “I mean, it’s been hard for everybody, so we want to be sure to patronize them and help them out. We want our small towns like this to stay. We don’t want them to disappear. This is part of Indiana, and we love it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.