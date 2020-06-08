NAPPANEE — One man was shot and killed and a second person was injured in Nappanee this weekend.
Thomas Campion, 45, of Lapaz was found dead after Nappanee police responded to a call about a shooting at 170 Meadows Mobile Home Park around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release Monday.
A second victim, identified as a 29-year-old-man from Nappanee, was taken from the scene to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim has since been released from the hospital, the release shows.
An autopsy found Campion died from multiple gunshot wounds.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the case, and no arrests have yet been made, the release shows.
