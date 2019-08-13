Landfill to add fencing to catch debris

GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Landfill will acquire a new tool through the closure of a neighboring landfill in Indiana.
The county commissioners approved a resolution during their meeting Monday, allowing the landfill staff to purchase trash fencing from the Huntington City Landfill.
John Bowers, director of the county landfill and Solid Waste District, said he reached a deal with Huntington’s mayor to purchase approximately 120 feet of the fencing at about $15,000. He explained purchasing the equipment new would have been closer to about $25,000.
Bowers said the fencing is portable and can be attached with a framework to a bulldozer and raised for use as a type of net that can catch debris from being blown around in windy conditions.
Bowers plans to borrow a trailer from the county Highway Department to pick up the fencing.
Huntington closed its city landfill in March, and the equipment became available after that.
ROUNDABOUT PLANS
Also Monday, the commissioners approved updated costs as design work is underway on plans to reconfigure an intersection into a roundabout on Elkhart’s southeast side.
County Highway Engineer Kent Schumacher presented an amended contract that pushed the design costs up by $50,031 to $308,295 for the project at C.R. 18, C.R. 13 and C.R. 115.
The intersections are currently managed by a three-way stop at the T-intersection of C.R 13 and C.R. 18, and a stop sign at the nearby T-intersection of C.R. 115 and C.R. 18. Plans call for updating that with what Commissioner Mike Yoder described as a peanut-shaped roundabout.
Schumacher said the project’s total cost is estimated at $2.3 million. Construction could begin in the spring of 2021, he estimated.
The highway department staff will hold a public meeting to discuss the project. Schumacher said the meeting is scheduled to be held Sept. 12, 6–8 p.m., at Crossroads Community Church, 57415 Alpha Drive, in Goshen.
