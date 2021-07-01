NAPPANEE — NorthWood High School has a new principal.
On Monday the Wa-Nee Community School Board of Trustees unanimously approved the appointment of Weston Lambert as NHS principal, according to a news release. Lambert began serving in the position Thursday.
Lambert replaces David L. Maugel, who left the position to take a job with the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend’s school system.
Lambert has more than 14 years of education experience, most recently as assistant principal of NorthWood Middle School. Previously, he has served as assistant principal at Riley High School as well as dean of students at LaSalle Academy in South Bend.
“I am truly honored to be given this opportunity and look forward to immersing myself completely in our school and our community,” Lambert said.
WCS Superintendent Scot Croner said that during the interview process, a selection team screened a large number of “outstanding” candidates for the position.
“This is a testament to the culture of excellence our staff and community has created at NorthWood,” Croner said in the release. “Mr. Lambert quickly rose to the top of our candidate list due to his successful experiences as an instructional leader and his reputation for building strong relationships with students, families and staff.”
A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Lambert was raised in a family of educators. He later graduated from Liberty University, where he also played football and baseball, with a degree in health and physical education.
He went on to earn a master’s degree in educational leadership from Ball State University in Muncie in 2018. He and his wife Jessica have three children; Madelyn, 10, Preston, 3, and Boston, 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.