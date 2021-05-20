Girl Scout Troop 50300 donated a large number of buckets for the Lakeland Intermediate School Music Department bucket drumming unit and Native American fourth-grade drumming unit as well as several other props. Pictured from left are: Marley Becker, Danayah Corkins, Kaitlyn Kennedy, Faith Lothamer and Kennedy Kraushaar. Troop leaders are Suzy Corkins and Michelle Wenger.
Lakeland music gets donation for drumming
