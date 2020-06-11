LAGRANGE — LaGrange County is cleaning up after Wednesday’s storm knocked down trees and power lines.
The National Weather Service said winds were estimated between 80 to 85 mph, and, according to Sheriff Jeff Campos, it flipped two semis over.
A third of the county was without power, if not more, he said. Power lines remained down Thursday and U.S. 20 was still being worked on. Ind. 3 was blocked for several hours.
“If it was not a tornado, it was close to it,” the sheriff said.
No one was injured and there were no deaths, he said.
Todd Holsten, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, said Wednesday’s event was a wind-producing thunderstorm with strong straight-line outflow. There are strong indicators that winds were 80 to 85 mph moving south-southwest to north-northeast. The event started in Wabash County and moved at quick speeds of 70 to 75 mph, intensifying as it went. There was extreme wind damage in western Noble County into LaGrange County and then into Michigan, he said.
The winds were strong enough to fell trees and barns.
What it didn’t produce was a lot of rain. Because the storm was moving so quickly, even though the rain was intense, it didn’t stay around long, Holsten said. About three-quarters of an inch fell in LaGrange and Goshen.
