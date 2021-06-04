LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community Foundation has awarded $65,000 in Community Impact Grants to 12 projects and programs benefiting LaGrange County.
Through its Community Impact Grants program, the Foundation aims to support nonprofit needs and provide innovative programs and services in LaGrange County, according to a news release.
The 2021 Community Impact Grant spring awards include:
• Veterans Headstone Project, American Flag Holder Program 19th-21st Century Military Service Project, $3,500
• Lagrange County Habitat for Humanity, A Brush With Kindness, $10,000
• Science Central, Science 4U Outreach, Interactive Video Conferencing Programs and study trips, $5,000
• McMillen Health, Preventive health education for LaGrange County youth, $5,000
• Agape Child Care Ministry, Professional development and classroom materials, $2,500
• Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, Meat the Need, $1,500
• LaGrange County Miracle Tree, Stock the Storage, $2,000
• The Farm Place, Inc., Animal companionship supervised visitation center, $20,000
• Lutheran Outdoor Ministries Indiana-Kentucky, Hands-free drinking water fountain, $2,000
• Brightpoint, Covering Kids and Families of Brightpoint, $5,000
• Mad Anthonys Children's Hope House, Overnight accommodations for LaGrange families, $5,000; and
• Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, Client Advocate and Client Services Program for LaGrange County, $3,500.
Each year, the Community Foundation accepts proposals for charitable projects and programs that help local nonprofit organizations provide services to LaGrange County families and individuals. The Grants Advisory Committee reviews the submitted grant applications and makes recommendations to the Board of the Directors who approve the grant awards.
"The Community Impact Grants are made possible through the generosity of donors who have supported the unrestricted and field of interest charitable funds at the Community Foundation," the release said.
Applications for the fall Community Impact Grants will be accepted until September 1. To learn more, visit lccf.net/grants.
