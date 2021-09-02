WARSAW — Bowen Center will expand the hours for its free COVID-19 drive-through testing site located at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds Shrine Building, 1400 E. Smith St., for the third time in as many weeks to meet the growing demand.
The site has seen a 1,510% increase in visits since June, according to a news release. The hours will change on Tuesday after being closed for the Labor Day holiday. Beginning Tuesday, the hours will be Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m., and every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
English/Spanish language technicians are available to administer the tests, which are free and available to anyone 2 years old and older. People do not need an appointment, a doctor’s referral, insurance or to be a resident of Kosciusko County.
For more information, call 574-372-3517 or 574-372-2353.
The COVID-19 testing site opened in October 2020 and has been one of the highest volume state-sponsored test sites in Indiana, the release reads.
A free vaccination registration assistance hotline is also available to assist those who do not have access to a computer or internet access, are uncomfortable or unable to use a computer.
The hotline number, which is available Monday-Friday, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., is 574-347-4256. If the call volume is high, callers may be requested to leave contact information for the operators to return their call.
The service is provided by Bowen Center and Bowen Health Clinic on behalf of the Kosciusko County Health Department with support from the City of Warsaw and the K21 Health Foundation.
