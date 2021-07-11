GOSHEN — Nearly 200 young athletes swam, biked and ran their hearts out at Shanklin Park in Goshen Saturday morning during the 17th annual Kerry’s Kids’ & Teens’ Try-Athlon.
Saturday’s competition featured about 180 participants divided into six age groups: 5 to 6 years old; 7 to 8 years old; 9 to 10 years old; 11 to 12 years old; 13 to 14 years old; and 15 to 16 years old.
“It’s hosted by the parks department, but we have many sponsors as well,” said Kimberlee Stephens, recreation director for the Goshen Parks and Recreation Department. “Rick and Marlene Finnigan from the Kerry’s Kids Foundation, they are our title sponsor each year, and then we have many other sponsors as well. So, it’s hosted by us, and then obviously other city departments help out, like the street department to close roads, the fire department for safety, etc.”
Much like a traditional triathlon, participates begin the course by swimming in the Shanklin Pool, then transition to biking, then concluded the course by running to the finish line, with the older competitors having a slightly more challenging route than their younger counterparts.
“We typically have right around 300 kids, so we were short maybe like 100 kids,” Stephens said of Saturday’s turnout. “But I think with the pandemic, that played a roll in it. I think that some parents are still a little leery because kids aren’t vaccinated yet, maybe, and just trying to still keep their little ones safe. So, it has impacted the turnout a little bit, but I still think we’re doing pretty well.”
Smaller turnout or no, Stephens said she is just happy that the parks department was able to host the event this year after having to cancel last year’s event due to COVID-19.
“It is very exciting to be opening things back up again,” Stephens said. “I was a little leery at first, but now I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s so nice to just see everybody out.’ And we’re outside, so everybody kind of feels safe, I think.”
While the try-athlon is a professionally timed race, and participants can make it as competitive as they like, Stephens said the primary focus of the event is on the achievement of just finishing the race, being outside and being healthy — something she said is especially needed after the trials of the previous year.
“They need this,” Stephens said of the event’s participants. “I taught for 15 years before this position, so I know that a lot of these kids have been cooped up with all the virtual learning, etc., and they need this for their mental health, not just their physical health. They need to get outside, see other people and get some exercise in a safe, outdoor environment. So, we’re just happy to be out here.”
Melissa Gillett, of Goshen, whose daughter Jasmine, 8, was among those participating in Saturday’s event, said she loves the competitiveness of the event and the opportunity to get the kids outside and enjoying nature and exercise.
“It’s really fun, and exciting,” Gillett said. “I think it’s well organized, and I think the kids really enjoy it.”
While the family doesn’t do much in the way of true training for the event, Gillett said the typical active lifestyle of her kids during the summer months more than makes up for it.
“I mean, there are Rieth Training Runs every week, and they’ll go do some running there during the summer,” Gillett said. “And they bike a lot, and they’ve been going to the pool a lot. So, not intentional training, but they have all the necessary components in their summer lives.”
As for getting to participate in the event this year following last year’s disappointing cancellation, Gillett said she couldn’t be happier to be returning to at least some semblance of normalcy.
“We were very excited that they held it this year,” Gillett said. “We were looking forward to it. We missed having it last year, but we understood that it wasn’t something that should go forward, with COVID. So, we were excited that it was able to go forward this year.”
ABOUT KERRY’S KIDS
Kerry Kathleen Rupright died in 2004 at the age of 28. She left behind two children, James Michael and Zachary Thomas, aged 4 and 2 at the time, respectively.
Rupright’s parent’s, Rick and Marlene Finnigan, founded the Kerry Finnigan Rupright Foundation, also known as Kerry’s Kids, to preserve Rupright’s memory for her children.
In the years following the organization’s founding, Kerry’s Kids has helped to assist countless children with their physical, emotional and spiritual needs.
For more information about Kerry’s Kids visit www.kerrys-kids.org.
