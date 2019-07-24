Kid's Day hopping with excitement

GOSHEN [mdash] Ralph L. Frauhiger, 92, died Tuesday, July 23, at home. He was born Feb. 12, 1927 in Bluffton, to Noah and Esther Frauhiger. In 2003, he married Carol (Bowser) Kitson. She survives, along with a nephew, Steve (Kim) Frauhiger, and two sisters, Elizabeth Schussele and Marjorie S…