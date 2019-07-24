Kid's Day hopping with excitement

GOSHEN — Nearly 50 children participated in the annual frog jump to kick off Kid's Day Wednesday, sponsored by Hopper's Pike Street Grill.
Colton Stuckman and his family's business, Sawyer's Country Edge in Syracuse, provided the frogs for the morning's event. In fact, the former 4-H'er used to participate in the frog jump more than 15 years ago.
"When I was younger, I had a lot of fun catching frogs," Stuckman said. "Absolutely nothing has changed."
The rules to the frog jump are simple. Children are split up among divisions, and when it is their turn they pick a frog from the tub. The frog is placed on the marker, then the contestants have to make the frog jump without touching it.
Stuckman, who grew up in the outdoors, said he is happy to see so many kids want to participate every year.
"I lived it," he said. "Now I get to teach the next generation and let them experience it."
Most experiences are positive, but one moment Wednesday made the children gathered around the tub scream, when one frog ate another.
"It's just a part of nature," Stuckman said with a laugh. He was able to pull the frog out of the other's mouth.
The frog jump competition has been a part of Stuckman's life since he was little, and now that he's the proud father of 3-month-old Quinnley, he hopes to keep the tradition in the family for much longer.
"I'm looking forward to letting her grow up in the same atmosphere," he said.
Ben Mikesell can be reached at ben.mikesell@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 328. Follow him on Twitter at @ben_mikesell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.