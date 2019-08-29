Keystone RV celebrates 1 millionth unit

GOSHEN — It was a time of both celebration and reflection at the Keystone RV headquarters in Goshen Thursday afternoon as company leaders, employees and community members gathered for the official send-off of the company’s 1 millionth RV unit.
Jeff Runels, president and CEO of Keystone, was among those to say a few words in honor of the rare industry milestone during a brief press conference in front of the company’s 2642 Hackberry Drive headquarters on the city’s south side.
According to Runels, the company’s millionth unit is a Montana 3761 fifth wheel, which following Thursday’s send-off was headed for delivery to the Walnut Ridge Family RV Center in New Castle.
“We’ve been together for 23 years, which in RV years is a fairly short time to have built a million units,” Runels said of the company milestone. “We had a little bit of a lead-up to this, obviously, and we chose a Montana, which is our flagship brand, for the occasion today. This unit came off actually last week, went into our paint facility, and so we spent a lot of time prepping it and getting it ready for today, and you could just feel the excitement around the unit, a lot of people pitching in and excited for today.”
Also speaking briefly at Thursday’s event was Goshen City Councilwoman Julia King, who was asked to share a few prepared words from Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, as he was unable to attend the event due to a prior engagement.
“Five thousand employees and 1 million units definitely deserves a congratulations,” King said on behalf of Stutsman. “Thank you for all you have done for our community. We are truly fortunate to have a strong, long-lasting company that has helped to build both our economy and our city. Enjoy your day, and thank you for including the city in your celebration.”
Once all the confetti had settled and Thursday’s event officially drew to a close, Runels, who also had the honor of ceremoniously driving the Montana 3761 off of the company’s lot during the send-off, ruminated briefly on the reality of Keystone RV having reached that coveted million-unit mark.
“As I prepared for today, obviously I came into the company after it was nearly eight years old, and so I remember being kind of new to the industry, new to the company, and all the things that you learn, and how fast-paced this company can be,” Runels said. “And as I sit in the seat and drive the millionth unit away, it kind of registers to you all that has happened over my 15 years at Keystone. So it definitely brings you back to reality and it helps you appreciate just how big this million-unit mark is.”
ABOUT KEYSTONE RV
Keystone RV Company is a major manufacturer of towable RVs in North America and employs approximately 5,000 people in north central Indiana.
Founded in 1996 by Cole Davis, and acquired by Thor Industries 2001, Keystone RV offers a wide range of RV’s including single-axle minis, ultra-lightweight travel trailers, luxury travel trailers, fifth wheels and toy haulers.
Keystone brands include Montana, Montana High Country, Alpine, Avalanche, Cougar, Cougar Half-ton, Laredo, Outback, Sprinter, Passport, Bullet, Premiere, Springdale and Hideout.
Headquartered in Goshen, Keystone has manufacturing facilities in Goshen and Pendleton, Oregon, as well as more than 1,000 dealer locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.
