Kelbi Veenstra named to Nappanee Council at large

NAPPANEE — Kelbi Veenstra was appointed to fill out the term vacated by Denny Miller as council-at-large at a special caucus held Friday afternoon.
The caucus was well attended — all seven precinct committee chairs were present to cast their ballots for one of the three candidates.
Aside from Veenstra, Matt Hostetter and Dustin Geyer also ran for the position. Each candidate gave a three minute speech before the votes were cast.
Hostetter said he was a lifelong resident of Nappanee and works for Wa Nee Schools. He said he’s had an interest in city government for a long time and attends every council meeting and said he’s done so for ten years after former council person Jan Brown invited him to attend a meeting.
“I haven’t missed one yet so I feel there’d be a minimum learning curve,” he said.
Veenstra said she was a graduate of Northwood High School and moved back to the town in 2014. She studied government at Liberty University and interned in Congresswoman Jackie Walorski’s Washington D.C. office. She said her strong point is being able to address the concerns of others whether she agrees with them or not. She said several people asked her to consider the council position.
Bobbi Wilson spoke on behalf of Veenstra. Wilson has been involved in politics for 68 years, 37 as Nappanee city chairperson. She said Veenstra is “no stranger to politics.”
“I can assure you Kelbi would be an outstanding councilwoman,” she said.
Dustin Geyer said he was born and raised and spent all 40 years in Nappanee, having done a significant amount of volunteer work, including treasurer of the Nappanee Apple Festival and for Family Christian Development Center. He spent his career in manufacturing, having owned and operated his own company for 16 years. He said he recently sold that and now works for Patrick Industries.
He realizes the council has a lot of fiscal responsibilities.
“This town means a lot to me,” he said. “I love this place.”
Dan Holtz, Elkhart County Republican Chairperson, called for the votes, counted the ballots and declared Veenstra the winner. Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins said there is a little over two years left in Miller’s term.
After being declared the winner, Veenstra was asked why she wanted this position.
“I have a love for politics so when this opportunity came up it made sense,” she replied. “I love Nappanee dearly.”
She said she feels budget-wise the city is in pretty good shape.
“We have amazing leadership,” she said. “I look forward to learning from them and representing the people of Nappanee.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.