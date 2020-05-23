GOSHEN — A boy and an adult were pulled from the Elkhart River after a kayak apparently capsized at about 11:40 a.m. Saturday.
According to Concord Township Fire Department Assistant Chief Shawn Miller, the kayak the man and his 12- to 13-year-old son were in capsized in the Elkhart River near Ox Bow County Park, and they got caught in trees and bushes and were unable to get to the shore because of the swift water conditions. He thinks they lost one of their kayaks.
Concord called Baugo Township to aid with the water rescue, Miller said, adding "It's a pretty fast current right now."
Firefighters launched a small motor boat, apparently suited for shallow-water incidents, from another location up the river. They met the boy and the adult at the log, helped them aboard the boat, and off-loaded them along the bank on the Ox Bow Park side.
Neither of the kayakers needed medical care.
"They didn't really say why they capsized," Miller said.
The Concord firefighters monitored the situation from the shore in a marshy wooded area behind homes along the 58000 block of River Forest Drive. Another apparent emergency responder in a kayak also sat with the boy and the adult at the log until the rescue boat arrived.
